



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Korean Wave

                        
Philippines secures Top 2 spot on list of countries obsessed with TikTok K-pop content

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2021 | 10:55am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Philippines secures Top 2 spot on list of countries obsessed with TikTok K-pop content
Combination video of BLACKPINK'S LISA's hit “MONEY” and a TikTok video on Netflix series “Squid Game.”
TikTok

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — A recent study revealed that the Philippines secured the number 2 spot on the list of countries obsessed with TikTok K-pop content.



Developed in collaboration with Kpop Radar, a K-Pop fandom data service operated by music start-up Space Oddity, the study outlined the platform's long-lasting impact on the consumption of K-pop and fandom culture captured.



The study revealed an exponential growth in K-pop content on TikTok over the last three years, with the number of such videos tripling from 33.5 million in 2019 to over 97 million in September 2021. 92.8% of these videos were made outside Korea, with Indonesia emerging as the top creator (16.4%), followed by the Philippines (13.5%) and the United States (8.7%).



TikTok was also highlighted as a platform that not only re-connected fans with their all-time favorite jams, but also introduced K-pop lovers to new tunes and emerging Korean artists. For instance, while old hits like TWICE's “What is Love?” and SS501's “Making a Lover” saw a resurgence on the app, songs like Mommy Son's “F the World” (feat. Wonstein) and Stella Jang's "Colors" went viral organically, helping these artists to further launch their careers.



“TikTok has changed how people consume and experience K-pop, with fans, from Korea, Singapore and across the globe, now having the space and tools to re-create and re-imagine their favorite content. As K-pop is so well-loved by the global TikTok community, we will continue to drive initiatives to support both the artists and the fans," said Jay Bae, Head of Global Business Development at TikTok Korea.



“TikTok has certainly made its mark in the music industry, joining the ranks of LPs, radios, and television. We are grateful to be a part of this ongoing movement to support the genre and its community," Bae added.



On top of its high engagement rates, enabling fans to re-imagine, create, and share well-known tracks and choreography has allowed TikTok to make waves amongst K-pop fans. BLACKPINK'S LISA's hit “MONEY” further surged in popularity when TikTok creators began pairing the song with re-enactments of iconic scenes from the Netflix series “Squid Game.”



In fact, the platform has seen over 3.1 million videos taking inspiration from the latest K-pop music releases, accumulating an astounding 9.1 billion views.



Aside from covers, TikTok has also re-defined how fans interact with their idols. 4th generation K-pop artists, such as BDC and Weekly, have accumulated massive followings on their TikTok by leveraging the platform's creative challenges and features to connect with their respective communities. Similarly, STAYC's TikTok followers soared nearly five times over the last six months. Their sustained popularity on TikTok has even prompted them to pre-release their new single “Stereotype” on the app.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TIKTOK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Squid Game' creator confirms Season 2


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
“Squid Game” series creator and writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed that the hit Netflix series will have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I was crying inside': 'Squid Game' Filipino actor bares racism experience in South Korea
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
'I was crying inside': 'Squid Game' Filipino actor bares racism experience in South Korea


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
“Squid Game” Filipino actor Christian Lagahit opened up his racism experience in South Korea. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis trends online after BTS' J-Hope shares video of  Mueck's artwork
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
Paolo Contis trends online after BTS' J-Hope shares video of  Mueck's artwork


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis trended online anew but not because of his love life this time. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Richard Juan says he's one proud ARMY


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor and content creator Richard Juan revealed that he is one proud ARMY. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
TJ Monterde collaborates with Korean singer YELO for 'Little Things'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde collaborated with South Korean singer-songwriter YELO in the song titled “Little Thi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People&rsquo;s Choice Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
BTS enters GRAMMYs 2022, among top nominees for People’s Choice Awards 2021


                              

                                                                  By Seph Asong,Seph Asong |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
The global ARMY fandom will be thrilled to learn that BTS has submitted their smash hit “Butter” as an official...

                                                         


      

         

            
Korean Wave
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with