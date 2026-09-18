Millie Bobby Brown adopts 2nd child with husband Jake Bongiovi

MANILA, Philippines — "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have welcomed another baby to their family, again via adoption.

A source exclusively told entertainment outlet People that the couple had adopted another child, a year after adopting a baby girl.

The British actress then confirmed the new by posting a photo in Instagram of her, Jake, and their two kids' hands.

"Hi little guy!" Millie captioned the post, her hand visible by red nail polish and ring with a studded "mom" on it.

Millie and Jake, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, have been together since 2021 and tied the knot in 2024 during a ceremony officiated by the actress' "Stranger Things" co-star Matthew Modine.

The actress is also known starring in several "Godzilla" and "Enola Holmes" movies, the third of the latter which just released earlier this year.

She appeared in "Damsel" and "The Electric State" and will next be seen in the movie "Just Picture It," the series "Prism," and a planned project with another "Stranger Things" co-star David Harbour.

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