'Yes to a lifetime': Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue confirm engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Musical artists and celebrity couple Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue are now engaged!

Gian announced his engagement to Lara in an Instagram post with photos of them and of Lara showing off a new ring.

"She said yes to a lifetime," Gian wrote in the caption, tagging Lara for the joint post.

Among those who congratulated the couple were Ogie Alcasid, Carla Abellana, Iya Villania, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Ria Atayde, Gabby Padilla, Rita Daniela, Nikki Valdez, Janine Berdin, Tanya Manalang, Sheena Belarmino, Gianna Llanes, Mikkie Volante, Paolo Valenciano and Nikki Gil.

The two singer were initally linked after performing on "Magandang Buhay" back in 2021, eventually going out together.

Gian rose to fame as a member of former boy band 17:28 and the runner-up on "Philippine Idol." He was previously in a relationship with fellow singer Sheree Bautista with whom he had a child with.

The artist frequently appears in a number of local musical productions, most recently the Manila run of "Come From Away."

Lara is a classically trained singer who has dabbled in other genres and even acting.

