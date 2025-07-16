^

Entertainment

Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 16, 2025 | 9:43am
Fil-Am Jessica Sanchez gets golden buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' return, reveals pregnancy
Jessica Sanchez is back on the "America's Got Talent" stage after 20 years
MANILA, Philippines — Expecting Filipino-American singer Jessica Sanchez made a grand return to the "America's Got Talent" stage after receiving a golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara.

The talent show competition teased prior to the premiere of its 20th season that Jessica had auditioned, a milestone as she previously competed in the inaugural season where the then-10-year-old Jessica made it all the way to the semifinal round.

Jessica, now 29 years old, shared as much during her audition that aired on July 15 which earned applause from the crowd.

The show even shared clips from Jessica's prior stint. "AGT was the beginning of that fire sparked inside of me," Jessica told the judges — Jessica, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Mel B.

Six years after "America's Got Talent," Jessica finished as the first runner-up of "American Idol" Season 11 behind Phillip Phillips.

Simon, who left "American Idol" two seasons before Jessica competed, asked the singer about her career developments since her initial appearance on "America's Got Talent" years ago.

"Throughout the years, I kind of fell out of love with music because I was really young and so swayed by whatever everyone wanted me to be," Jessica shared. "Maybe it took me 20 years but I know exactly who I am and exactly what I want, so excited to be back."

Jessica added she was married to fellow musician Rickie Gallardo with whom she is expecting her first child with, a revelation that surprised Simon and the entire audience.

"This is the best thing that can ever happen in your life, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever. I'm very happy for you," Simon said with a smile.

Jessica then auditioned with Benson Boone's hit song "Beautiful Things," wowing everyone present when she hit the chorus, earning her a standing ovation after she'd finished.

Simon gave Jessica two thumbs up and quipped that the crowd must have enjoyed her performance.

"I gotta say, 20 years is a long time, but well worth the wait," said Howie who shared his love of the song and praised how Jessica made it her own. "You blew the roof off the place, you are so wonderful."

Mel B admitted being speechless and said Jessica had "the voice of an angel," and Sofia commented on the magic of a pregnant Jessica auditioning again after 20 years.

The "Modern Family" star then added another surprise by pressing the golden buzzer, sending Jessica straight to the live shows round.

As golden confetti rained down, Sofia went up on stage to embrace a crying Jessica and lovingly rubbed the singer's belly. The show even mixed clips of Jessica's prior stint with her latest golden moment.

Sofia quickly explained to host Terry Crews why she opted to give Jessica the golden buzzer, and was joined by Simon, who praised Jessica once more.

"You know, to succeed, you've got to have real determination and talent," Simon said. "All those years of really wanting something and just going for it, it was like powerful, right? You're an absolute star."

Jessica's audition clip ended with her hugging Rickie in the hallway and a final past clip of 10-year-old Jessica. — Video from America's Got Talent's YouTube channel

RELATED: Jessica Sanchez returns to 'America's Got Talent' stage after 20 years

