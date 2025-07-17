^

Klarisse de Guzman joins Will Ashley in 'Bar Boys' sequel

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 12:38pm
BOHOL, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Klarisse Dela Cruz will make her film debut in the upcoming movie "Bar Boys: After School."

Online entertainment platform Cinema Bravo reported that Klarisse joined her former "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemate Will Ashley in the sequel of Kip Oebanda's 2017 film "Bar Boys."

According to the outlet, Klarisse will play the hilarious, optimistic and hopeless romantic breadwinner sister of a law student.

"She becomes the support system of a law school study group [and is] the fan club president of former teleserye leading man and current law student, Josh Zuniga (Kean Cipriano)."

The official Facebook page of the original film shared the post, confirming Klarisse's participation.

Cipriano, Enzo Pineda, Carlo Aquino, and Rocco Nacino are all set to reprise their roles from the first movie.

Also starring in "Bar Boys: After School" are Glaiza De Castro, Royce Cabrera, Bryce Eusebio, Therese Malvar, Sassa Gurl, and Benedix Ramos.

