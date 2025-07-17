'Sipag at tiwala sa sarili': Awra Briguela graduates senior high school

Congratulations are in order for Awra Briguela for finishing her senior high school studies.

MANILA, Philippines — Congratulations are in order for actress-comedian Awra Briguela for finishing her senior high school studies.

Awra commemorated the milestone on her Instagram account by posting photos of her graduation photos accompanied by the caption, "Simula pa lang ito ng mas malalaking pangarap."

The post itself also had a message of gratitude and reflection by Awra who noted it was difficult going back to academics, particularly pausing for five years since the pandemic.

"Akala ko, napag-iwanan na ako... ang dami kong kinailangan habulin, pero pinili kong lumaban," Awra said. "Pinatuyan ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko, at ang pagdududa lang talaga ang kalaban."

The 21-year-old Awra thanked the principals of the University of the East Senior High School, her family and her manager Vice Ganda.

"Isa kayo sa dahilan bakit ko narating ang lahat ng ito. Kung hindi niyo siguro sinabi na naniniwala kayo sa akin, baka hindi rin ako naniwala sa sarili ko na kaya ko. Pangako, hindi ko kayo bibiguin," Awra said in her message to Vice.

Separate posts by Awra sees her showing her final grades to Vice and celebrating her graduation with her family in a Mandaluyong mall.

Awra shared the advice she wants to impart on others is that it won't matter how much people are willing to help you if you can't help yourself, admitting that she wasn't a perfect person and often made mistakes.

"Pero hindi ko hahayaang ang mga pagkakamali ko ang magpakilala kung sino ako," she continued. "Hangga't may pagkakataon bumangon, babangon ako at pipiliinh itama ang mali."

The actress noted that college would be another long journey but time would fly by, promising herself she'd do even better in her studies.

"Ang dating mindset na 'okay na basta makapasa,' hindi na pwede ngayon. Sipag at tiwala sa sarili lang ulit at alam kong magagawa ko ulit 'to," Awra ended.

Among those who congratulated Awra in the comments section were Enchong Dee, Zeinab Harake, Loisa Andalio, Sassa Gurl, Viy Cortez, KaladKaren, Angela Ken and Eva Le Queen.

RELATED: Awra Briguela celebrates father finishing MBA, 5 years after graduating college