^

Entertainment

'PBB' Big 4 Will Ashley to star in 'Bar Boys' sequel

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 2:24pm
'PBB' Big 4 Will Ashley to star in 'Bar Boys' sequel
Will Ashley
Will Ashley via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemate Will Ashley is still inside the house, but the actor has good news for his fans as he is revealed to be among the cast of the "Bar Boys" sequel. 

Will portrays Arvin in "Bar Boys: After School." 

"Arvin is a working student who balances a grueling job with law school. Together with his OFW mother, they are the breadwinners of the extended family," the Facebook post of the movie read. 

"He started out as the 'gifted child.' Talented, smart and exceptional. He could have been more if he had more. Unfortunately, the world is not fair to those who don't have the money. Instead, upon reaching law school, he falls behind. Despite his situation, he tries to remain strong, determined to give himself and his family a shot at a better future."

The film also said that Will auditioned for his role two weeks before entering the "PBB" house. 

Will and his duo Ralph de Leon are part of the show's Big Four.

"Bar Boys: After School" is the sequel of the 2017 film directed by Kip Oebanda. Kean Cipriano, Enzo Pineda, and Rocco Nacino will reprise their roles.

Other cast members include Glaiza De Castro, Royce Cabrera, Bryce Eusebio, Therese Malvar and Benedix Ramos.

RELATEDFormer evictee Ralph De Leon advances to ‘PBB’ Big Night with duo Will Ashley

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION

WILL ASHLEY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eight tips to make your travel rich with love and laughter

Eight tips to make your travel rich with love and laughter

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
Yesterday, June 29, I turned 60. Yes, I am now a certified senior citizen — and proud to be one! I can now avail of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Marian Rivera can&rsquo;t say no to being reality show judge

Why Marian Rivera can’t say no to being reality show judge

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
From being a member of the selection committee for the 2021 Miss Universe in Israel, Marian Rivera again takes on the judge...
Entertainment
fbtw
Baron Geisler cherishes 'good guy' role, alcoholism recovery as 'Incognito' ends
play

Baron Geisler cherishes 'good guy' role, alcoholism recovery as 'Incognito' ends

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Actor Baron Geisler is embracing the opportunity to play a good guy on "Incognito" as the action series draws to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Laforteza on being proud mom to KATSEYE&rsquo;s Sophia

Carla Laforteza on being proud mom to KATSEYE’s Sophia

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Carla Guevara-Laforteza beams with pride whenever she talks about her daughter Sophia, now a member of the global girl group...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Cignal Play Microdrama' launched

'Cignal Play Microdrama' launched

6 hours ago
Cignal on Monday announced its entry into the fast-rising microdrama category with the launch of Cignal Play Microdrama,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dustin-Bianca evicted, Brent-Mika, AZVer complete 'PBB Celebrity Collab' Big 4&nbsp;

Dustin-Bianca evicted, Brent-Mika, AZVer complete 'PBB Celebrity Collab' Big 4 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca is the last pair to make it to the Big Night. 
Entertainment
fbtw
4 years of deadly games: Fans celebrate 'Squid Game' finale with Seoul parade

4 years of deadly games: Fans celebrate 'Squid Game' finale with Seoul parade

1 day ago
The third and final season was released Friday, concluding the series that sees desperate people compete in deadly versions...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian and Kat on how their love story began and what keeps it going

Christian and Kat on how their love story began and what keeps it going

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista has been singing a happy tune with his wife, Kat, since they got married...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kuya of &lsquo;Pinoy Big Brother&rsquo; answers questions from Rico Hizon in &lsquo;Beyond the Exchange&rsquo;

Kuya of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ answers questions from Rico Hizon in ‘Beyond the Exchange’

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
In the 20-year history of “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB),” the ever-elusive Kuya — whom viewers have yet to see...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pops Fernandez on love: Ready, but not in a hurry

Pops Fernandez on love: Ready, but not in a hurry

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Love is still welcome, but Pops Fernandez is in no rush.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with