'PBB' Big 4 Will Ashley to star in 'Bar Boys' sequel

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" housemate Will Ashley is still inside the house, but the actor has good news for his fans as he is revealed to be among the cast of the "Bar Boys" sequel.

Will portrays Arvin in "Bar Boys: After School."

"Arvin is a working student who balances a grueling job with law school. Together with his OFW mother, they are the breadwinners of the extended family," the Facebook post of the movie read.

"He started out as the 'gifted child.' Talented, smart and exceptional. He could have been more if he had more. Unfortunately, the world is not fair to those who don't have the money. Instead, upon reaching law school, he falls behind. Despite his situation, he tries to remain strong, determined to give himself and his family a shot at a better future."

The film also said that Will auditioned for his role two weeks before entering the "PBB" house.

Will and his duo Ralph de Leon are part of the show's Big Four.

"Bar Boys: After School" is the sequel of the 2017 film directed by Kip Oebanda. Kean Cipriano, Enzo Pineda, and Rocco Nacino will reprise their roles.

Other cast members include Glaiza De Castro, Royce Cabrera, Bryce Eusebio, Therese Malvar and Benedix Ramos.

