Disney Jr. to debut new show in Manila this September

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 15, 2025 | 6:20pm
Disney Jr. to debut new show in Manila this September
'Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!'
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Children's television network Disney Jr. will debut a new production in the Philippines this September featuring beloved characters like Mickey Mouse and Spider-Man.

"Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!" will have 10 shows in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater from September 19 to 21 and September 25 to 28.

The production — which has been staged in the United States, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates — sees Mickey Mouse planning the ultimate playdate for his friends at his iconic Clubhouse.

When mysterious green weather arrives, Team Spidey from "Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends" enter to save the day.

Other characters that will appear in the show include Minnie Mouse, Ariel, the SuperKitties, and the Puppy Dog Pals.

Some songs audiences can look forward to hearing at the show are "Hot Dog!" from "Mickey Mouse Clubhousel," "Oopsie Kitty" from "SuperKitties," and "Do the Spidey" from "Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends."

This tour of the production is by Terrapin Station Entertainment, presented in the Philippines by Circles Entertainment and UnUsUaL Entertainment. Tickets are now available via Ticketnet.

