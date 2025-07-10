â€˜Sino ba naman ako?â€™: Joshua Garcia on building chemistry with Anne Curtis

‘Sino ba naman ako?’: Joshua Garcia on building chemistry with Anne Curtis

The stars of the Filipino adaptation of the Korean drama of the same name, 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' (from left) Joshua Garcia, Anne Curtis and Carlo Aquino.

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Garcia is like a fanboy who was granted a wish to spend time — even intimate scenes — with the Philippines’ dyosa, Anne Curtis.

The product of “Pinoy Big Brother” has come a long way — from the lanky teenager inside the famous house back in 2014 to one of Philippine showbiz’s in-demand leading men.

Now, he is preparing to premiere his latest starrer, not with his usual love team partners, but with Anne Curtis, one of the most bankable faces in the entertainment business.

Joshua and Anne headline the Filipino adaptation of “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay”, the hit drama of the same name that starred Korean superstars Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji. It is slated to hit Netflix first on July 18 and will premiere on free TV on July 21.

Joshua recalled the first time he met Anne at yesterday’s intimate media conference for their show held in Timog, Quezon City.

“Kinabahan, excited kasi siyempre Anne Curtis ‘yun ‘di ba? Sino ba naman ako? In-enjoy ko lang every time nasa set ako,” Joshua said.

Joshua is admittedly a shy type, but his shyness was conquered by his leading lady, who is known for her sociable nature.

Anne’s warmth made it easier for Joshua to fall into his character, a caregiver who takes care of his older brother with autism, played by Carlo Aquino.

“Nag-enjoy akong ka-work siya. Wala akong masabi. Na-enjoy ko working with Anne. Nung una medyo may wall… Ako kasi ‘yung mas mahiyain. Siya pa 'yung mas lumalapit sa akin. Mas nakakahiya na ako pa 'yung mas nahihiya at siya pa 'yung mas lumalapit.

“Ang laking tulong ni Anne na siya pa ‘yung mas lumalapit sa akin para mas maging kumportable kami sa mga scenes,” Joshua added.

Over time, they were able to get comfortable working on the set of director Mae Cruz-Alviar, known for directing romantic comedies on film, that Joshua and Anne became so comfortable with each other.

Their level of comfort made the once-shy Joshua to commit a funny anecdote while shooting their K-drama adaptation.

The young actor shared how close they were when in one of their rehearsals for their scene, he burped and it made Anne remark about how she was able to smell their lunch on his breath.

“Meron akong nakakahiyang experience. Nasa dagat kami. Nag-lunch kami. Kinagabihan, may scene kami naghahabulan. Napa-dighay ako. Tapos naamoy ni Anne. Sabi niya, ‘Dumighay ka ba?’ Sabi ko, 'uhm, oo.' Sabi niya, ‘Ang baho!’

“Nakakahiya, pero at least, sobrang comfortable na kami. Pero, nakakahiya 'yun,” Joshua recalled.

Intimate scenes

Alviar said that by the time they shot the scene, her main leads have become quite open and comfortable with each other.

They were able to deliver the intimate scenes, which were crucial even in the Korean drama, to the story.

Anne's character, a children’s book author with an anti-social disorder, is the one actively pursuing Joshua’s character.

“Hindi naman pwede ma-delete ‘yun kasi part 'yun ng kwento at hindi naman kumbaga for the sake of magkaroon lang ng intimate scenes,” confirmed the director regarding the intimate scenes between the two characters.

Alviar said that she was happy to be working with actors who are not part of a love team. In her previous work, there were restrictions, especially with love teams.

With Anne and Joshua, Alviar was able to fully extract the emotions, including the kisses, because she did not have those considerations.

“Sanay ako maka-trabaho love team na bawal mag-kiss. Ngayon I’m working with actors na hindi na sila yung love team, nakakatuwa yung proseso in doing intimate scenes or scenes na romantic na hindi love team.

“Kumbaga it’s skill… Doon lumalabas ‘yung galing nila as actors kasi mapapalabas mo ‘yung tingin na may atraksyon. It’s acting kasi nga mahusay sila na mga artista. Kaya nga nakakatuwa kasi this is different din for me.

“Abangan ninyo ‘yung kissing scene. Alam mo it was choreographed, pinag-usapan, blocked pero alam mo the eyes are there emotionally because they are excellent actors,” Alviar said.

RELATED: Anne Curtis appearing at Park Seo Joon Manila fan fest