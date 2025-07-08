^

Entertainment

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan withdraw cyberlibel charge vs Cristy Fermin

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2025 | 5:29pm
Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan withdraw cyberlibel charge vs Cristy Fermin
Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan with Cristy Fermin
Ogie Diaz via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Sharon Cuneta and senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan withdrew the cyberlibel case they filed against veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin.

Showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz posted on his Facebook page today about the three meeting earlier today. 

"Nakakatuwa. Okay na sila ngayon. Kung matatandaan natin, nag-sampa ng cyberlibel case ang mag-asawang Sen. Kiko Pangilinan at Sharon Cuneta," Ogie wrote. 

"Matapos humingi ng public apology si Ate Cristy Fermin sa kanyang YouTube channel, heto’t nagkita na sila sa korte kanina (July 08, 2025) para iurong ang kaso," he added. 

The senator's office also released a statement regarding the settlement as reported by ABS-CBN News. 

Speaking through their legal counsel, the couple and Fermin reached a settlement through a "mediation procedure," affirmed by the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 148.

"We also manifested that due to the settlement, we are permanently desisting from pursuing the case," Pangilinan's counsel Maria Fricela Kim was quoted in a statement. 

"Since the prosecution cannot proceed without the cooperation of the private complainants, Judge ruled that the case is dismissed for lack of evidence and Fermin is found not guilty," the counsel added. 

The re-elected senator was quoted saying that they are happy to move forward from the cyberlibel case. 

Ogie said that Sharon and Kiko proved that all misunderstandings can be settled outside the court. 

"Sabi nga ni Ate Cristy, 'Kung nakapanakit tayo ng kalooban, marunong naman tayong humingi ng tawad,'" he said. 

"Hindi naman sa korte lang lagi ang lugar para ipaglaban ang karapatan at katotohanan. Pwede namang mag-usap nang puso-sa-puso. Hanggang sa pairalin ang pagpapatawad. Lalo na kung meron namang nabuong relationship noong araw pa.

"Thank you, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and Mareng Mega."

Last October, Cristy revealed that she lost against Sharon and Kiko, who filed five counts of libel against her. 

“Talo po ako sa five counts ng libel at ang sabi nga natin, inflation is real. Kasi hindi lamang po mga bilihin ang tumataas ngayon. Ilang taon na po ang nakakaraan ng matalo ako sa piskalya ay nag-bail lang po ako ng P10,000 para sa isang kaso ng libel. Ngayon po, P48,000 na po per count ang bail,” Cristy said in the October 17, 2024 episode of her online show "Cristy Ferminute."

“Pagkatapos ko pong matanggap, ako po ay emosyonal at malungkot. Siyempre wala namang pagkabigo sa laban na masaya,” she added.

