Diana Mackey, Kiefer Ravena open up on miscarriage of 1st baby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 7:18pm
Diana Mackey, Kiefer Ravena open up on miscarriage of 1st baby
Newlywed celebrity couple beauty queen and former 'PBB' housemate Diana Mackey and professional basketball player Kiefer Ravena
Nice Print Photo via Kiefer Ravena's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Kiefer Ravena and Diana Mackey are leaving everything to divine providence after losing their baby a few weeks after announcing that they were expecting. 

The beauty queen-turned-reality TV star and her basketball player husband sat down with Boy Abunda for his late afternoon showbiz talk show aired on June 30. 

Boy disclaimed that Kiefer was not comfortable talking about the miscarriage, but he was able to convince the former Ateneo basketball star to end speculations about it. 

“Shortly after announcing it, I think a week after announcing it or two weeks…,” Diana began. 

“Yeah, a couple of weeks after, unfortunately, it happened,” Kiefer added. 

“We lost the baby. Unfortunately. At seven, eight weeks,” Diana shared. 

The couple announced that they were pregnant last March. Kiefer, who currently plays in the Japan B.League, believes that there are other plans waiting for them. 

“But you know, God’s plan, timing. Best thing siguro that happened is she’s healthy. Hopefully with God’s grace, we could try again and see where it takes us. Life goes on, sabi mo nga, Tito Boy,” the cager said. 

Diana and Kiefer are set to tie the knot anew in Palawan to celebrate their nuptials with family and friends. They wed last June 11 in Taguig. Kiefer said he wanted to wed the former beauty again in the place where he felt that he had known Diana was the woman he would marry. 

RELATED: Ex 'PBB' housemate Diana Mackey marries cager Kiefer Ravena

