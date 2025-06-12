Ex 'PBB' housemate Diana Mackey marries cager Kiefer Ravena

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball player Kiefer Ravena and former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Diana Mackey tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Taguig.

The couple exchanged their vows in yesterday at the St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Makeup artist Drew Galleguez posted on his Instagram account the photo of Diana wearing her bridal makeup.

“Prep. Look for my bride today," the makeup artist captioned the post, tagging beauty queen.

He also shared on his Instagram story videos of Diana with her bridal entourage, which includes fellow beauty queens Gazini Ganados, MJ Lastimosa, Karen Laurrie Mendoza, Julia Navarro, Jasmine Dimaculangan, Sienna Perez, and Francesca Taruc. Kiefer’s sister, Dani Ravena, and Diana’s best friend and former "PBB" batchmate Franki Russell were also in attendance.

Kiefer's fellow cagers were present on his special day. They include Luigi Altamirano, Luigi Pumaren, Marky Mercado, Rhenz Abando, Anton Asistio, Baser Amer, Paolo Darroca and Justin Aquino.

Thirdy Ravena, a professional basketball player and Kiefer's younger brother, was his bestman.

Kiefer and Diana announced their engagement last October, three days after confirming their relationship.

