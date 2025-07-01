Barbie Forteza, ex-boyfriend Jak Roberto interact at GMA event

Composite photos of Barbie Forteza with Jak Roberto during their relationship and their recent meet-up at a GMA event

MANILA, Philippines — Ex-celebrity couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto were spotted together for the first time since their break-up earlier this year.

Barbie and Jak both attended GMA Network's Beyond 75 anniversary event held at one of the network's studios in Quezon City.

Social media accounts for GMA News posted a photo of a dapper Jak walking up to a seated Barbie who wore a yellow dress, though the actress was turned away from the camera.

"Look who crossed paths at Beyond 75!," the post's caption read. "After some time apart, Jak Roberto walked up to Barbie Forteza and said hi."

Barbie confirmed she and Jak split up last January after seven years together.

Last month after the press conference for her new show "Beauty Empire", Barbie refrained from discussing Jak as she wanted to "respect the relationship" both had.

The actress was recently involved in dating rumors with her "Kontrabida Academy" co-star Jameson Blake after both attended races together.

At one of these races, the Cabalen Half Marathon in Clark last June 29, Barbie and Jameson were photographed holding hands post-race.

