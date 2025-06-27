^

Entertainment

'Si Sol at Si Luna' explores pros, cons of May-December relationships

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 4:54pm
'Si Sol at Si Luna' explores pros, cons of May-December relationships
Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Puregold Channel's digital series "Si Sol at Si Luna" explores if love can bloom when the two parties are decades apart.

The show's fourth episode "Signs" finally brought the titular characters played by Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza together in a an instance that feels both familiar and momentous.

After days of quick glances and missed connections aboard their daily commute, the two finally speak and something shifts. Luna tells Sol she will only agree to be part of his project if fate intervenes. 

The episode ended with the two indeed meeting again, leaving viewers breathless with anticipation for what could be a slow-burning partnership on two different fronts.

According to the series, the highs of decades-apart relationship are learning from each other's fresh perspectives, exciting contrast, and emotional depth.  

The hurdles, however, include different priorities, clashing ideals, and pop culture gaps. 

For Gen Zs like Zaijan's Sol, love can be fluid, hopeful, and idealistic; for older millennials like Jane's Luna, love sometimes comes with heartbreak, hard lessons, and vulnerability.

Joao Constancia, who plays Ben in the show, agrees that there are advantages and disadvantages to dating outside of one's generation.

Related'Si Sol at Si Luna' supporting cast break down their characters

"An older partner may offer maturity, flexibility, and stability. They know the importance of having more quality, rather than quantity, time together,' Joao said. "However, misunderstandings may also ensue as you come from different perspectives in life."

He added that a younger partner would "have more energy and willingness to learn and experience new things, but immaturity and financial instability may complicate matters."

Cheena Crab who plays Bridgette chipped in that age isn't the main factor but mindset, values, and connection.

"Dating someone older might offer maturity and stability, while someone younger might bring fresh energy and spontaneity," Cheena continued. "In the end, what really counts is mutual respect, clear communication, and being aligned with what you both want."

Marnie Lopez, who portrays Manang Boneng, expressed gratitude being part of the series as she feels that its narrative on love imparts lessons that should be shared.

"Hindi ako na-awkward sa topic. Noong nabasa ko ang script at kinukuwento ni Direk Dolly, I already felt very close na to the character of Luna kasi napagdaanan ko lahat 'yon. And I also feel for Zaijian kasi all my relationships talaga have been with younger men," Marnie said.

"Alam ko 'yung pakiramdam nila. I want to tell this story to the world, at i-share 'yung learnings natin from this kind of relationship — that whatever happens, you may choose who you love, and you may choose if you stay or leave," Marnie ended.

RELATED: Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

JANE OINEZA

MAY DECEMBER

MAY-DECEMBER

ZAIJIAN JARANILLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

SB19 brings P-pop power to Taiwan stage

By Patricia Dela Roca | 3 days ago
SB19 once again gained international attention with their show-stopping guest performance at the 2025 Hito Music Awards in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo on suitor Cole Micek: We&rsquo;re taking it slow

Chelsea Manalo on suitor Cole Micek: We’re taking it slow

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Since I have always been drawn to hoopers, I felt giddy for Chelsea Manalo when her sweet pics and videos with Fil-Am cager,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia Andres reveals why she unfollowed boyfriend Daniel Miranda

Sofia Andres reveals why she unfollowed boyfriend Daniel Miranda

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda shared how their recent unfollow saga on social media happened. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vina Morales put to rest the gossip that she and Jake Ejercito have strung up a romantic relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Most amazing woman I&rsquo;ve ever known': Ice Seguerra mourns mother Caring

'Most amazing woman I’ve ever known': Ice Seguerra mourns mother Caring

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Ice Seguerra is grieving the passing of his mother Caring, who died aged 85 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Alodia Gosiengfiao recalls emergency landing due to Middle East tensions

Alodia Gosiengfiao recalls emergency landing due to Middle East tensions

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao recounted an unplanned landing in India while en route to Germany due to ongoing tensions in...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Blue's Clues & You' host Josh Dela Cruz joins 'Into The Woods' for Philippine stage debut

'Blue's Clues & You' host Josh Dela Cruz joins 'Into The Woods' for Philippine stage debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Filipino-American host-actor Josh Dela Cruz is joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's Manila run of "Into The Woods,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am EGOT winner Robert Lopez, wife Kristin board 'The Princess Bride' musical

Fil-Am EGOT winner Robert Lopez, wife Kristin board 'The Princess Bride' musical

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Award-winning songwriting couple Robert and Kristin Anderson-Lopez have joined the upcoming musical adaptation of "The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with