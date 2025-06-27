'Si Sol at Si Luna' explores pros, cons of May-December relationships

MANILA, Philippines — Puregold Channel's digital series "Si Sol at Si Luna" explores if love can bloom when the two parties are decades apart.

The show's fourth episode "Signs" finally brought the titular characters played by Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza together in a an instance that feels both familiar and momentous.

After days of quick glances and missed connections aboard their daily commute, the two finally speak and something shifts. Luna tells Sol she will only agree to be part of his project if fate intervenes.

The episode ended with the two indeed meeting again, leaving viewers breathless with anticipation for what could be a slow-burning partnership on two different fronts.

According to the series, the highs of decades-apart relationship are learning from each other's fresh perspectives, exciting contrast, and emotional depth.

The hurdles, however, include different priorities, clashing ideals, and pop culture gaps.

For Gen Zs like Zaijan's Sol, love can be fluid, hopeful, and idealistic; for older millennials like Jane's Luna, love sometimes comes with heartbreak, hard lessons, and vulnerability.

Joao Constancia, who plays Ben in the show, agrees that there are advantages and disadvantages to dating outside of one's generation.

"An older partner may offer maturity, flexibility, and stability. They know the importance of having more quality, rather than quantity, time together,' Joao said. "However, misunderstandings may also ensue as you come from different perspectives in life."

He added that a younger partner would "have more energy and willingness to learn and experience new things, but immaturity and financial instability may complicate matters."

Cheena Crab who plays Bridgette chipped in that age isn't the main factor but mindset, values, and connection.

"Dating someone older might offer maturity and stability, while someone younger might bring fresh energy and spontaneity," Cheena continued. "In the end, what really counts is mutual respect, clear communication, and being aligned with what you both want."

Marnie Lopez, who portrays Manang Boneng, expressed gratitude being part of the series as she feels that its narrative on love imparts lessons that should be shared.

"Hindi ako na-awkward sa topic. Noong nabasa ko ang script at kinukuwento ni Direk Dolly, I already felt very close na to the character of Luna kasi napagdaanan ko lahat 'yon. And I also feel for Zaijian kasi all my relationships talaga have been with younger men," Marnie said.

"Alam ko 'yung pakiramdam nila. I want to tell this story to the world, at i-share 'yung learnings natin from this kind of relationship — that whatever happens, you may choose who you love, and you may choose if you stay or leave," Marnie ended.

