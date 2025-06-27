New digital travel show by Dr. Glam aims to empower women

MANILA, Philippines — A brand new digital travel series celebrating passion, purpose, and women empowerment is set to premiere on YouTube.

"The Future is Bright: Dr. Glam on Love, Life, and a New Era" is an upcoming travel and lifestyle program hosted by Dr. Shideh Nikbin, better known as Dr. Glam.

The Filipino-Middle Eastern dentist is also an entrepreneur and content creator with over 1.6 million followers across social media platforms.

Dr. Glam is the visionary behind Fashion Smile Dental Clinic and Aramesh Wellness, two wellness ventures rooted in her mission to help people feel beautiful, healthy, and empowered.

Initially gaining recognition for offering a gentler, fear-free view of dentistry through her social media presence, Dr. Glam has since evolved into a beacon of hope and visibility, especially for the LGBTQ+ community.

Her content now spans beauty, food, travel, personal growth, dental transformations, and raw, real glimpses into her life as a daughter, sister, friend, and partner.

With charm and authenticity, she continues to bridge personal storytelling with universal themes of self-worth, resilience, and joy.

"I'm actually a shy person," Shideh said, "Bbut ever since I was six, I've dreamed of acting and sharing stories that make a difference. This show is my love letter to the world."

The travel series launching later this year will be helmed by Hero Bautista, making his directorial debut in English-language travel television.

A key goal of the show is to pave the way for the launch of a foundation supporting elderly members of the LGBTQIA+ community — a heartfelt initiative rooted in dignity, inclusion, and care.

