^

Entertainment

'Mother Earth on steroids': New 'Sang'gre' keepers' costumes, weapons explained

C. Mendez Legaspi - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 7:20pm
'Mother Earth on steroids': New 'Sang'gre' keepers' costumes, weapons explained
New Sang'gres of 'Encantadia' (from left) Adamus (Kelvin Miranda), Terra (Bianca Umali), Deia (Angel Guardian), and Flamarra (Faith Da Silva).
GMA Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — As enchanting as the continuing saga of “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” currently airing on primetime at GMA-7, are the enthralling costumes of the new-generation Sang’gres.

This time, the four Sang’gres who guard the gems that hold the power to maintain peace and harmony in the land, are being portrayed by  Bianca Umali, the keeper of the Brilyante ng Lupa (Gem of Earth); Faith Da Silva, the keeper of the Brilyante ng Apoy (Gem of Fire); Kelvin Miranda, keeper of the Brilyante ng Tubig (Gem of Water); and Angel Guardian, keeper of the Brilyante ng Hangin (Gem of Air).

Like in the original “Encantadia" in 2005 and its revival in 2016, Noel Flores served as the lead visual designer.

“I was still in New Zealand while most of the costumes were being manufactured,” Flores shared. “I would sketch the initial rough studies of the requirements and then work on them through Photoshop using my Apple Mac and a Huion tablet.”

“Personally, designing for the franchise has evolved since 2005. From a fully manual process, designing has become almost fully digital... ‘almost,’” he added. “Working remotely has also done wonders, as most of the designs were made offshore while I was studying business management and transmedia strategies in New Zealand.”

The visionary lead visual designer of the fantaserye shared his creative process in designing the eye-catching costumes:

'Mother Earth personified with steroids'

Flores first described the pre-destined savior of Encantadia, Terra. As the keeper of the Earth gem, her costumes and weapon are akin to the element associated with Earth. 

“Her design is a direct reflection of her mother, Danaya (Sanya Lopez), in a simplified way to show the energy of youth. For me, it is the passing on of responsibility. She carries the same principles, ideals, and vow or guardianship. Both Danaya and Terra are Mother Earth personified with steroids and ready to fight and smash any threat that endangers the world they love.

“Her weapon is called Balangis. A staff that divides and turns into arnis or kali sticks. The details on the costume are hyper-intricate and very organic as compared to the 2016 guardian costume. It was through close and periodic collaboration (via zoom video calls) between Mersinaryo Production Services, the wardrobe department, and I that the designs for Terra’s mantle looked the way it is, which is fantastic,” Flores said. 

Fiery guardian

Flamarra is a child born out of the love between the former keeper of the fire gem, Pirena (Glaiza de Castro), and the Punjabwe warrior Azulan (Marx Topacio). 

“Flamarra’s image is a fusion of Hathoria and Punjabwe culture. The fire gem blessed her with a mantle that represents her purpose, which is to balance justice and the free spirit. She carries in her heart, her mother’s guardianship or flame for justice. She also cherishes the spirit of freedom brought about by the teachings of her father, Azulan.

“Her weapons are a left-hand gunblade, which is Hathorian in design, and a Punjabwe Scimitar,” Flores added. 

First male gem keeper

Traditionally, the gems are safeguarded by female Sang'gres (royal bloods of the Kingdom of Lireo). Alena's promise to a dying Gunikar, who wants his maligned race to be respected and recognized, resulted in the birth of a first male keeper. 

“Adamus is not just a child of Lireo through Alena (Gabbi Garcia), he is more a child of Adamya, being the son of a chieftain of Gunikar (Memfes). His existence means Adamya shall flourish and will rise as a stronghold for all magical fauna and flora of Encantadia.

“He inherits the pillum called Agos, which is both a sword and a short spear. He is also blessed by the water gem with a throwing weapon that also divides or transforms into two hand blades. The weapon is called Daluyong,” Flores explained. 

Rebel ally

Terra, Adamus, and Flamarra are established as cousins as shown in previous episodes of the show. Among the new chosen keepers, Deia's story intrigues fans. She grew up with the enemy race called Mine-a-ve, yet she is chosen as the next keeper of the air gem. 

“She grew up a native of Mine-a-ve. Her mantle is a reflection of her roots fused with the elemental motifs of Air. Her weapons are a War bow with obsidian-tipped arrows. Her bow’s name is Aga-as. Her close-quarter weapons are pickaxes that are also throwing weapons. They are called Huni and Hi-aw (Hiyaw),” Flores said. 

Tonight's episode shows the Mine-a-ve queen Kera Mitena (Rhian Ramos) and her loyal warriors invade Encantadia. Previews to tonight's episode showed the death of Lireo's current queen, Cassandra (Michelle Dee), and the fight involving Mine-a-ves and the Sang'gres of Lireo. 

RELATED: Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez praise new 'Encantadia' stars

 

ENCANTADIA

SANGGRE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Red Sternberg's remains returning to the Philippines, memorial service set for August 2
play

Red Sternberg's remains returning to the Philippines, memorial service set for August 2

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
The cremated remains of the late actor Red Sternberg are set to return home to the Philippines. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Chelsea Manalo on suitor Cole Micek: We&rsquo;re taking it slow

Chelsea Manalo on suitor Cole Micek: We’re taking it slow

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 20 hours ago
Since I have always been drawn to hoopers, I felt giddy for Chelsea Manalo when her sweet pics and videos with Fil-Am cager,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

Vina Morales denies Jake Ejercito romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Vina Morales put to rest the gossip that she and Jake Ejercito have strung up a romantic relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mami-miss ko 'to': McCoy de Leon bids 'Batang Quiapo' farewell after character's death

'Mami-miss ko 'to': McCoy de Leon bids 'Batang Quiapo' farewell after character's death

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon is going to miss "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as he departs from the series.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celeste Legaspi proud of her second production venture

Celeste Legaspi proud of her second production venture

By Leah C. Salterio | 20 hours ago
The idea to make the story about the Loboc Children’s Choir told is credited to the producers — Celeste Legaspi...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Santos to hold charity concert for sexual abuse victims

Gerald Santos to hold charity concert for sexual abuse victims

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Gerald Santos is set to do another concert for a cause next month. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Former evictee Ralph De Leon advances to &lsquo;PBB&rsquo; Big Night with duo Will Ashley

Former evictee Ralph De Leon advances to ‘PBB’ Big Night with duo Will Ashley

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ralph, the consistent top-ranked housemate who easily breezes through challenges, is the second wildcard after Charlie who...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: JC Santos, Valeen Montenegro test movie knowledge in 'Larong Linyahan'
play
Exclusive

WATCH: JC Santos, Valeen Montenegro test movie knowledge in 'Larong Linyahan'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
In this latest edition of "Larong Linyahan," Philstar.com has "I Remember You" stars JC Santos...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Totoo 'yung bahay na 'yun': Ivana Alawi considering to sell Bahrain house

'Totoo 'yung bahay na 'yun': Ivana Alawi considering to sell Bahrain house

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The family of actress-content creator Ivana Alawi is open to the idea of selling their family house in Bahrain since...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with