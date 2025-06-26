'Mother Earth on steroids': New 'Sang'gre' keepers' costumes, weapons explained

MANILA, Philippines — As enchanting as the continuing saga of “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” currently airing on primetime at GMA-7, are the enthralling costumes of the new-generation Sang’gres.

This time, the four Sang’gres who guard the gems that hold the power to maintain peace and harmony in the land, are being portrayed by Bianca Umali, the keeper of the Brilyante ng Lupa (Gem of Earth); Faith Da Silva, the keeper of the Brilyante ng Apoy (Gem of Fire); Kelvin Miranda, keeper of the Brilyante ng Tubig (Gem of Water); and Angel Guardian, keeper of the Brilyante ng Hangin (Gem of Air).

Like in the original “Encantadia" in 2005 and its revival in 2016, Noel Flores served as the lead visual designer.

“I was still in New Zealand while most of the costumes were being manufactured,” Flores shared. “I would sketch the initial rough studies of the requirements and then work on them through Photoshop using my Apple Mac and a Huion tablet.”

“Personally, designing for the franchise has evolved since 2005. From a fully manual process, designing has become almost fully digital... ‘almost,’” he added. “Working remotely has also done wonders, as most of the designs were made offshore while I was studying business management and transmedia strategies in New Zealand.”

The visionary lead visual designer of the fantaserye shared his creative process in designing the eye-catching costumes:

'Mother Earth personified with steroids'

Flores first described the pre-destined savior of Encantadia, Terra. As the keeper of the Earth gem, her costumes and weapon are akin to the element associated with Earth.

“Her design is a direct reflection of her mother, Danaya (Sanya Lopez), in a simplified way to show the energy of youth. For me, it is the passing on of responsibility. She carries the same principles, ideals, and vow or guardianship. Both Danaya and Terra are Mother Earth personified with steroids and ready to fight and smash any threat that endangers the world they love.

“Her weapon is called Balangis. A staff that divides and turns into arnis or kali sticks. The details on the costume are hyper-intricate and very organic as compared to the 2016 guardian costume. It was through close and periodic collaboration (via zoom video calls) between Mersinaryo Production Services, the wardrobe department, and I that the designs for Terra’s mantle looked the way it is, which is fantastic,” Flores said.

Fiery guardian

Flamarra is a child born out of the love between the former keeper of the fire gem, Pirena (Glaiza de Castro), and the Punjabwe warrior Azulan (Marx Topacio).

“Flamarra’s image is a fusion of Hathoria and Punjabwe culture. The fire gem blessed her with a mantle that represents her purpose, which is to balance justice and the free spirit. She carries in her heart, her mother’s guardianship or flame for justice. She also cherishes the spirit of freedom brought about by the teachings of her father, Azulan.

“Her weapons are a left-hand gunblade, which is Hathorian in design, and a Punjabwe Scimitar,” Flores added.

First male gem keeper

Traditionally, the gems are safeguarded by female Sang'gres (royal bloods of the Kingdom of Lireo). Alena's promise to a dying Gunikar, who wants his maligned race to be respected and recognized, resulted in the birth of a first male keeper.

“Adamus is not just a child of Lireo through Alena (Gabbi Garcia), he is more a child of Adamya, being the son of a chieftain of Gunikar (Memfes). His existence means Adamya shall flourish and will rise as a stronghold for all magical fauna and flora of Encantadia.

“He inherits the pillum called Agos, which is both a sword and a short spear. He is also blessed by the water gem with a throwing weapon that also divides or transforms into two hand blades. The weapon is called Daluyong,” Flores explained.

Rebel ally

Terra, Adamus, and Flamarra are established as cousins as shown in previous episodes of the show. Among the new chosen keepers, Deia's story intrigues fans. She grew up with the enemy race called Mine-a-ve, yet she is chosen as the next keeper of the air gem.

“She grew up a native of Mine-a-ve. Her mantle is a reflection of her roots fused with the elemental motifs of Air. Her weapons are a War bow with obsidian-tipped arrows. Her bow’s name is Aga-as. Her close-quarter weapons are pickaxes that are also throwing weapons. They are called Huni and Hi-aw (Hiyaw),” Flores said.

Tonight's episode shows the Mine-a-ve queen Kera Mitena (Rhian Ramos) and her loyal warriors invade Encantadia. Previews to tonight's episode showed the death of Lireo's current queen, Cassandra (Michelle Dee), and the fight involving Mine-a-ves and the Sang'gres of Lireo.

