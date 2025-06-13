Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez praise new 'Encantadia' stars

The cast of 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' at the press conference for the show held at GMA-7 Studios in Quezon City on June 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The enchanting legacy of "Encantadia" continues in the spin-off show "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre" which begins airing next week on GMA Network.

Leading the cast of the new series is Bianca Umali as Terra, the keeper of the Earth Gem (Brilyante ng Lupa) and daughter of Sanya Lopez's Danaya (from the 2016 run of "Encantadia) and a human named Theo.

Terra grew up in the human world and acts as a superhero under the codename "Sang'gre."

Joining Bianca are Faith Da Silva as the keeper of Fire Gem (Brilyante ng Apoy) Sang'gre Flamarra, Angel Guardian as keeper of the Air Gem (Brilyante ng Hangin) and "honorary" Sang'gre Deia, and Kelvin Miranda as the keeper of the Water Gem (Brilyante ng Tubig) Diwang Adamus of Lireo and Adamya.

Sanya and her batch of Sang'gres played by Glaiza de Castro, Gabbi Garcia, and Kylie Padilla will also be in the spin-off, with Padilla in a special appearance capacity.

At the show's grand mediacon last June 8 at GMA Network's Studio 6, Glaiza and Sanya turned emotional as they expressed pride and admiration with the new-generation Sang'gres as well as their gratitude towards the showrunners.

"Naging parte ako ng 'Encantadia' ng mga nakaraang taon. Masayang-masaya kami na makita kayo ulit," a teary-eyed Glaiza said.

"At sa mga bagong bagong taga-pangalaga, sobrang proud ako sa inyo. Nakakatuwang makita nag nag-mature kayo. Nag-grow kayo," she continued. "Andami ko pa kasing eksena na kasama sila, kaya nakakatuwa na nakita niyo na sila. At makikita n'yo na po ang pinaghirapan ng lahat."

Glaiza also thanked the new batch of "Encantadia" stars for their guidance, patience and trust.

Sanya was sought for her advice for the new Sang'gres in terms of what she wish she had done when she played the role of the earthy Danaya, which she acknowledged was her breakout role.

"Sa ngayon, ang masasabi ko, wala akong pinagsisihan nung ginawa ko 'yung 'Encantadia.' Wala rin akong na-miss na gawin nung nag 'Encantadia' ako," Sanya explained. "Dahil itinodo ko po doon. Gutom ako. Gutom ako maging successful. Gutom ako mag-inspire ng ibang tao. At literal na gutom. At gutom rin po talaga kami."

She did advise the new actors to improve their craft and to take in what they learn from each other as co-stars and friends as they grow older.

"Nandito lamang kami para gampanan 'yun, pero kayo talaga 'yun. Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo, sa mga bosses, sa lahat ng bumuo ng 'Encantadia' mula umpisa hanggang ngayon," Sanya ended. "Kayo naman magbigay ng inspirasyon sa mga kabataan at iba pang mga kababayan natin dito."

