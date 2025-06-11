'Baka wala po ako dito': Sanya Lopez, Glaiza de Castro thankful for 'Encantadia' roles

The cast of 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' at the press conference for the show held at GMA-7 Studios in Quezon City on June 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza de Castro and Sanya Lopez turned emotional as they expressed their pride and gratitude for being part of the popular "Encantadia" show.

Glaiza and Sanya return in the continuation of the 2016 show, "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," which premieres on GMA-7 on June 16.

“Naging parte ako ng ‘Encantadia’ ng mga nakaraan taon. Masayang-masaya po kami na makita kayo ulit,” a teary-eyed Glaiza told the press and fans at the show's press conference last June 8 held in GMA-7's studio in Quezon City.

Though she plays Pirena, a character with a fiery temperament, Glaiza’s lighthearted personality still shines through.

“Maraming-maraming salamat po sa team ng ‘Encantadia.’ Sa mga Sang’gre ngayon, na ginabayan n’yo kami. Salamat sa pasensya n’yo. Salamat sa tiwala n’yo hanggang ngayon. Maraming-maraming salamat po. Sa lahat ng bumubuo ng ‘Encantadia,’ maraming salamat sa lahat ng pagkakataon na binigay n’yo po sa amin. Mula noon hanggang nagayon, mabuhay po ang ‘Encantadia’!”

When it was Sanya’s turn to speak, she couldn’t hold back her emotions.

“Pirena, bakit ka umiyak? Eto po. Uulitin ko po. Maraming-maraming salamat po. Kasi 'pag hindi sa ‘Encantadia,’ baka wala po ako dito,” said Sanya, then the waterworks flowed.

“Pirena kasi, pashnea!” Sanya, in a playful tone, blurted out a curse word in the language of Encantadia. “Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumuo ng ‘Encantadia,’ sa lahat po ng mga magaganda n’yong naisulat, sa mga kwentong naibigay natin sa mga manonood. Sa saya at sa inspirasyon na binigay natin sa kanila.

"Nandito lamang kami para gampanan ‘yun, pero layo talaga ‘yun. Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo. Sa mga bosses, sa lahat ng bumuo ng ‘Encantadia’ mula umpisa hanggang ngayon," Sanya ended.

Sanya plays Danaya, one of Pirena's four sisters who have been tasked to be the keepers of the four elemental gems of Encantadia. In the upcoming show, Danaya and Pirena, together with their sisters, Alena (Gabbi Garcia) and Amihan (Kylie Padilla) will face a new threat with the arrival of Mitena (Rhian Ramos), the long-lost sister of Cassiopea (Solenn Heussaff).

Aiding them in defending the four kingdoms of Encantadia are their children, who are deemed the new keepers of the gems, namely Kelvin Miranda (Adamus), Flamarra (Faith da Silva), and Terra (Bianca Umali), plus Mitena's warrior, Deia (Angel Guardian), who switches side and helps defend Encantadia.

