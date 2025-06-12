Gabbi Garcia shares 'low-maintenance friendship' with 'Encantadia sisters'

'Encantadia' stars Gabbi Garcia (in green), Sanya Lopez (in brown), and Glaiza de Castro (in red) reprise their roles in the upcoming continuation story 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.'

MANILA, Philippines — Just like the original (OG) 2005 Sang'gres, Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, and Kylie Padilla have maintained a bond that continues to be strong almost a decade since they played TV sisters in the 2016 requel of "Encantadia."

The actresses played the fours sisters — Pirena, Danaya, Alena, and Amihan — who challenged each other to rule Lireo, one of the four kingdoms of "Encantadia." Offscreen, though, they forged a relationship that goes beyond the so-called "taping friends."

'Our bond is priceless and irreplaceable'

Gabbi, Sanya and Glaiza were present at the June 8 media conference for "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," the continuation of the 2016 show. They are reprising their roles as Sang'gres (royal blooded diwatas), this time as the wisened rulers of the four kingdoms.

Encantadia, however, will be threatened with the appearance of Mitena, played by Rhian Ramos, the "cursed" long-lost sister of Cassiopea (Rhian Ramos) who vows to exact vengeance from Encantadia and all of its inhabitants.

“Avisala from the 2016 Sangres. Magandang Gabbi. May crossover,” Gabbi quipped, referring to her trademark greeting as one of the hosts of the ongoing “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.”

Gabbi, who was asked about the changes from their 2016 version to the 2025 spin-off, bared:

“From 2016 and now 2025, fast forward nine years later, I can say that there were changes and meron din namang nanatili, 'di ba? First, as you can see, our costumes are different. Age-wise, ako, I was 17 when we shot ‘Encantadia’ last 2016.

“Now I'm 26, I'm turning 27 this year. And nag-iba na din ‘yung buhay namin lahat. Pero ang nanatili is the bond, the sisterhood, and the relationship that we all formed.

“And that is very priceless and that is irreplaceable. No one can ever replace that kind of bond. Sabi ko nga, we have such a low-maintenance friendship, kaming apat with Kylie," Gabbi said.

Kylie was noticeably absent from the press conference. Apart from the upcoming "Encantadia" show, Kylie will be headlining the afternoon drama "My Father's Wife."

“Kahit na matagal kaming ‘di nagkikita, kung magkita kami, parang walang nagbago. And that's something that you cannot just get in this industry. And that's what ‘Encantadia’ brought to us,” Gabbi said.

Her TV sister, Sanya, shared Gabbi's sentiments.

"Totoo po ‘yun, sinabi ni Gabbi kanina na 'yung bond namin, walang makakapagbago noon," Sanya said.

“Hanggang ngayon, ganun pa rin 'yung samahan namin. At may nagsabi rin sa amin, sa amin, 'Once a Sang'gre, always a Sang'gre. Keep inspiring people. 'Yun lang masasabi ko.”

Part of Filipino culture

Glaiza de Castro, who played the fierce and fiery Pirena in the 2016 version, was asked for her message to long-time Encantadiks, the loyal fans of the series, and to new viewers discovering the world of Encantadia for the first time:

“Alam mo ngayon pa lang nakikita ko ‘yung mga Encantadiks na dito, sa harapan namin. Tuwang-tuwa po ako, at maraming-maraming salamat sa pagbibigay niyo ng chance sa amin in 2016. Maraming salamat sa pagtanggap n’yo. At sa mga bagong henerasyon ng mga Encantadiks, nasaan kayo? Ang mga susuporta sa mga bagong henerasyon ng Sang’gre, umpisa pa lang to ng kung anong tatanggapin niyo.

“Hindi pa natatapos ang kwento ng ‘Encantadia.’ At sana magpatuloy to hanggang sa mga susunod na taon dahil ang ‘Encantadia’ ay parte ng Filipino culture at maraming aral tayong makukuha dito. ‘Yung values ng ‘Encantadia’ ay sana po ipagpatuloy po natin. So maraming-maraming salamat at sana suportahan niyo itong ‘Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre’ gaya ng pag-suporta niyo sa mga nakaraang ‘Encantadia,'” Glaiza said.

RELATED: ‘All people are intrinsically good’: Rhian Ramos on playing kontrabida in ‘Sang’gre’