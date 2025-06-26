^

Red Sternberg's remains returning to the Philippines, memorial service set for August 2

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 9:34am
Red Sternberg's remains returning to the Philippines, memorial service set for August 2
Red Sternberg
Red Sternberg

MANILA, Philippines — The cremated remains of the late "T.G.I.S." actor Rodwick "Red" Sternberg are set to return home to the Philippines.

Red's wife Sandy announced the preparations for the actor's homecoming and memorical service on August 2 in a Go Fund Me post.

"Today was hard — but also healing," Sandy said. "With the support of a dear friend, we picked up Red's ashes from the funeral home. He is now gently and respectfully prepared for his flight home to the Philippines, where his memorial service will be held on August 2."

"This is hard. Every step is heavy — but made lighter by you. Your prayers, love, support are allowing us to keep going. We feel deeply. Thank you," Sandy added.

Ed Berry, a friend of Red's, created the Go Fund Me page for the actor after his passing last May 27 with the aim of raising $20,000 (P1.13 million) for Red's family.

He also posted notifying the public that Sandy was hospitalized two days after Red died and has been dealing with a medical issue since being discharged, all while the family was trying to regroup.

"Your contribution during this time is and will be greatly appreciated. From the cremation services to flights and medical bills and even moving bills that have now come as a result of this tragic event, your help is needed now more than ever," Ed said.

Ed assured that all funds will go the Sternberg family, "Once Sandy is healthy, she plans on being back with her amazing The Beachy Asian, Street Fusion & Pop Up, but until she is able to work our help will go a long way."

