Kim delos Santos mourns passing of 'first love' Red Sternberg

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 5:25pm
Red Sternberg and Kim delos Santos
Kim delos Santos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kim delos Santos paid tribute to her "first love" Red Sternberg. 

In her Instagram account, Kim posted a throwback photo of her and Red.  

"To my first love may your soul rest in peace," she captioned the post. 

Kim and Red worked on together in the GMA afternoon youth-oriented series "TGIS." 

Red died recently at the age of 50. 

His wife, Sandy Sternberg, said that Red suddenly died on the morning of May 27, three days before he would have turned 51. 

"It is hard to find the words right now to say that this has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through my whole life. To be greeted 'happy birthday' and 'sorry for your loss' at the same time three consecutive days of what was supposed to be a celebration full of birthdays. May was our month! 5th, 28th, 29th and 30th. 

"My husband suddenly passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 27th," Sandy wrote on Facebook. 

