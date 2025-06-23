â€˜One degree hotterâ€™: Mikee Quintos earns architecture diploma after 10 years

‘One degree hotter’: Mikee Quintos earns architecture diploma after 10 years

Actress Mikee Quintos graduates from her architecture course at the University of Santo Tomas after 10 years.

MANILA, Philippines — Mikee Quintos toiled for a decade juggling showbiz and her studies at the University of Santo Tomas, and she earned the right to march toward the stage at her college’s commencement exercises.

Mikee shared her milestone in an Instagram post yesterday, showing her wearing her toga and graduation cap.

“Guess who just got one degree hotter!!!” she announced on Instagram.

Philstar.com screenshot Mikee Quintos' IG stories on her graduation

Mikee has been sharing her college life apart from her showbiz commitments. She posted about her successful thesis defense last April, when she also revealed that she will be graduating from her architecture course.

In between showbiz, Mikee starred in film and TV projects, notably in the 2016 requel “Encantadia.” She is part of the 20th year anniversary of the show with “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” which recently premiered on GMA-7. She reprises her role as Lira, one of the royal bloods of “Encantadia.”

