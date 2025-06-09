â€˜All people are intrinsically goodâ€™: Rhian Ramos on playing kontrabida in â€˜Sangâ€™greâ€™

‘All people are intrinsically good’: Rhian Ramos on playing kontrabida in ‘Sang’gre’

MANILA, Philippines — Villains are made, not born, if one would ask Rhian Ramos, who is set to play the biggest villain in the upcoming return of “Encantadia” on TV.

Rhian, who was quite a fetching sight as the ice queen Mitena at yesterday’s press conference for “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” believes that circumstances can push people to turn to their evil side.

“I believe that all people are intrinsically good and that no one is born to do bad things. It comes from a place of pain, of trauma, and for me to understand my character, was my biggest challenge,” the actress said.

Tough times might be factors that could make people do mean things, but Rhian believes choosing to do and be good amid challenges define a person.

“I don't think that our situations will ever justify our actions. It's always still a choice of what you choose to do and how you react to what happens to you. You can't say that I did this because this happened to me. So, yeah, it's still a personal choice,” Rhian said, eliciting praises from the audience from her very beauty queen-like answer.

In the upcoming show, Rhian will be up against the Sang’gres (royal blooded diwatas) as she usurps the throne of Lireo, and all of the Kingdoms of Encantadia. Cast away as a cursed child, Mitena promises vengeance from her parents and twin, Cassiopea (Solenn Heussaff), once she breaks free from her icy fortress in Mineave.

“I had the best time being a villain. I really do believe that the bad guys have more fun,” Rhian quipped.

“Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” premieres on GMA-7 on June 16.

