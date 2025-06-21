'TDH' Anthony Constantino praises Shuvee Etrata's 'great heart'

Left photo shows Anthony Constantino welcoming Shuvee Etrata outside the 'PBB' house on June 15, 2025. Anthony models Francis Libiran's official Philippine Barong, worn by Filipino athletes at the Paris Olympics last August 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The viral pair of Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino exchanged sweet words live on air, earning even more praise from fans online.

The two went viral after Shuvee exited "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" and was picked up by her fellow Sparkle artist.

Anthony surprised Shuvee again during the latter's return to talk show "Unang Hirit" last June 20 after she discussed her time inside the iconic Bahay ni Kuya.

The model-artist, all dressed in white, entered the "Unang Hirit" with a bouquet of flowers which she gave to Shuvee after a quick embrace, leading to present fans chanting "TDH" (tall, dark, and handsome).

Anthony expressed his joy that Shuvee was given the opportunity to join "Pinoy Big Brother."

"The world deserves to see her and I'm happy the world got to see her, I'm just really proud and happy for her," Anthony said, acknowledging that Shuvee was not expecting to see him that moment.

Anthony explained he made the surprise appearance to show Shuvee what he meant to him.

"Ever since I've met you, you've been so kind, and I could just tell that you really wear your heart on your sleeve and love everybody with all your heart," Anthony continued. "I'm really blessed and lucky to have you in my life."

Shuvee mirrored the gratitude and thanked Anthony for "patiently waiting" and "being so special" before exclaiming to the camera, "Guys nandito na 'yung TDH ko!"

In an interview with Aubrey Carampel, Shuvee clarified that Anthony is still only courting her, as he was before she joined "Pinoy Big Brother."

