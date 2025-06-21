What's the real score between Shuvee Etrata, her 'TDH' Anthony Constantino?

MANILA, Philippines — Fans are eager to know if former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Shuvee Etrata is in relationship with the so-called "TDH" (tall, dark and handsome) Anthony Constantino.

The two went viral after Shuvee's exit from "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" and was picked up by Anthony.

Shuvee appeared on GMA Integrated News Interviews with fellow former housemates Ashley Ortega, Michael Sager, Josh Ford and Vince Maristela, and was directly asked by entertainment reporter Aubrey Carampel about Anthony's connection to her.

"Nanliligaw 'yun bago ako pumasok [sa Bahay ni Kuya]," Shuvee explained. "It's the worst thing you could do to a man, saying yes na papasok ka sa 'PBB'."

Shuvee added she still wants to get to know Anthony before putting any label on their relationship as she reiterated, "Manligaw muna pa siya!"

Previously evicted housemates including Shuvee reentered the "Pinoy Big Brother" house as house challengers.

The five duos that have survived the show so far are RaWi (Ralph De Leon and Will Ashley), DustBi (Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera), BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca), CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr) and AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph).

