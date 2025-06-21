^

Entertainment

What's the real score between Shuvee Etrata, her 'TDH' Anthony Constantino?

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 12:10pm
What's the real score between Shuvee Etrata, her 'TDH' Anthony Constantino?
Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino
Sparkle GMA Artist Center via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Fans are eager to know if former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Shuvee Etrata is in relationship with the so-called "TDH" (tall, dark and handsome) Anthony Constantino.

The two went viral after Shuvee's exit from "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" and was picked up by Anthony.

Shuvee appeared on GMA Integrated News Interviews with fellow former housemates Ashley Ortega, Michael Sager, Josh Ford and Vince Maristela, and was directly asked by entertainment reporter Aubrey Carampel about Anthony's connection to her.

"Nanliligaw 'yun bago ako pumasok [sa Bahay ni Kuya]," Shuvee explained. "It's the worst thing you could do to a man, saying yes na papasok ka sa 'PBB'."

Shuvee added she still wants to get to know Anthony before putting any label on their relationship as she reiterated, "Manligaw muna pa siya!"

Previously evicted housemates including Shuvee reentered the "Pinoy Big Brother" house as house challengers.

The five duos that have survived the show so far are RaWi (Ralph De Leon and Will Ashley), DustBi (Dustin Yu and Bianca De Vera), BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca), CharEs (Charlie Fleming and Esnyr) and AZVer (AZ Martinez and River Joseph).

RELATED: Meet Anthony Constantino, the trending 'TDH' with Donny Pangilinan vibes who picked up Shuvee

PINOY BIG BROTHER

SHUVEE

SHUVEE ETRATA

TDH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maxene Magalona confirms relationship with Geoff Gonzalez

Maxene Magalona confirms relationship with Geoff Gonzalez

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maxene Magalona has confirmed her relationship with DJ and videographer Geoff Gonzalez, referring to him as her “partner”...
Entertainment
fbtw
World's first deal of its kind: Netflix to stream traditional TV content

World's first deal of its kind: Netflix to stream traditional TV content

20 hours ago
Netflix announced Wednesday a livestreaming and on-demand content agreement with French television group TF1, its first such...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering the beloved Cocoy Laurel

Remembering the beloved Cocoy Laurel

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Victor Laurel was a prince. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Superman' stars, DC Studios co-heads sign autographs in Manila
play

WATCH: 'Superman' stars, DC Studios co-heads sign autographs in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The team behind DC Studios' upcoming film "Superman" had a ball meeting Filipino fans of the comic book character...
Entertainment
fbtw
Does social media affect mainstream journalists? Kara and Sandra weigh in

Does social media affect mainstream journalists? Kara and Sandra weigh in

By Boy Abunda | 4 days ago
Kara David and Sandra Aguinaldo are among the seasoned broadcast journalists in the News and Public Affairs department of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sahara and Paul Sapiera reimagine the timeless Anak

Sahara and Paul Sapiera reimagine the timeless Anak

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
The version by American OPM artist Sahara and Filipino singer-songwriter Paul Sapiera is a welcome addition to the number...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Superman' team get custom model jeepneys with Superman colors, cape

'Superman' team get custom model jeepneys with Superman colors, cape

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The team behind DC Studios’ upcoming Superman film are taking a piece of the Philippines with them as they continue...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ynez Veneracion recounts injury from 'Mga Batang Riles' taping wrap

Ynez Veneracion recounts injury from 'Mga Batang Riles' taping wrap

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress Ynez Veneracion suffered a minor injury during her final taping day of "Mga Batang Riles."
Entertainment
fbtw
'Susuka pero 'di susuko': Xian Lim earns commercial pilot certification

'Susuka pero 'di susuko': Xian Lim earns commercial pilot certification

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Xian Lim shared the news through his Instagram account, posting photos from his training and expressing disbelief over how...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with