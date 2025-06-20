^

WATCH: 'Superman' stars, DC Studios co-heads sign autographs in Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The team behind DC Studios' upcoming film "Superman" had a ball meeting Filipino fans of the comic book character in Manila.

Director James Gunn, his fellow DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran, and actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan were in the Philippines last June 19 and 20 for the first leg of the "Superman" promotional world tour.

On the morning of the 19th, Gunn and the two actors dropped by the Bridgetowne Open Grounds as fans attempted to form the country's largest human recreation of the Superman symbol.

Later that evening, the trio and Safran headed to the Mall of Asia Arena Music Hall for a red carpet event, where they met more fans.

Each individual took their time signing autographs on posters, t-shirts and other Superman memorabilia, sometimes even snapping a few quick selfies.

Brosnahan was amused by one fan who wrote "tits up" behind a "Superman" poster, a reference to her Emmy-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

"Thank you guys, thank you!" Corenswet said while signing near the area where local media were positioned.

Gunn later said onstage he did not expect such a wild turnout, "I don't know why I didn't because the Filipino fans are the best, I talk to them all the time online. You're a beautiful country."

"Superman" premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

