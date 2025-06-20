^

Entertainment

'Superman' director James Gunn praises Filipino fans as world tour kicks off in Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 9:11am

MANILA, Philippines — The promotional world tour of DC Studios' "Superman" got off to an explosive start in Manila as Filipino fans welcomed the film's cast and creators.

Actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, director James Gunn, and DC Studios' co-chief Peter Safran received a warm reception from fans in the Philippines on Thursday, June 19.

The tour kicked off at the Bridgetown Open Grounds, where fans attempted to form the country’s largest human recreation of Superman’s symbol, with Gunn and the "Superman" stars present as witnesses.

Later that evening, the trio, along Safran, headed to the Mall of Asia Arena Music Hall for a red carpet event, where they met more fans.

Gunn said he did not expect such a wild turnout, "I don't know why I didn't because the Filipino fans are the best, I talk to them all the time online. You're a beautiful country."

Safran, who heads DC Studios alongside Gunn, added that fans have been incredible all day.

"We are so impressed and grateful for the fandom of DC and Superman this year in the Philippines," Safran also said, explaining why Manila was chosen as the first stop of the world tour.

Corenswet, Brosnahan, Gunn and Safran spent ample time signing autographs for fans on posters, t-shirts and various "Superman" memorabilia.

"Superman" premieres in Philippine cinemas on July 9.

