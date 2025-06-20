'Superman' team get custom model jeepneys with Superman colors, cape

From left: Peter Safran, James Gunn, Rachel Brosnahan, and David Corenswet with the Superman jeepneys

MANILA, Philippines — The team behind DC Studios’ upcoming Superman film are taking a piece of the Philippines with them as they continue their global promotional tour.

Director James Gunn, DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran, and lead stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan visited Manila on June 19, making stops at the Bridgetowne Open Grounds and the Mall of Asia Music Hall, where they were greeted by enthusiastic Filipino fans.

After signing autographs and delivering brief remarks at the Mall of Asia, the team received a uniquely Filipino send-off: model jeepneys in Superman colors — complete with a cape billowing in the wind — presented by SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

The crowd erupted when Gunn held up his jeepney for fans to see, quipping that he thought they’d be getting actual ones.

From Routh to Corenswet

Tan, the mall executive, shared that when the Mall of Asia first opened nearly 20 years ago, one of the first films it screened was Superman Returns, starring Brandon Routh and Kate Bosworth.

Now, with Superman returning to the big screen this July 9, the visit from the film’s cast and crew brought the journey full circle.

Also starring in the film are Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Sara Sampaio, Mikaela Hoover, Edi Gathegi, Wendell Pierce, Beck Bennett, and Alan Tudyk.

