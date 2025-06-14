Maris Racal also returning to 'Pinoy Big Brother' as house guest

Maris Racal poses for photographers on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Das Licht" at the 75th Berlinale on February 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal is set to return to the iconic Bahay ni Kuya after a decade as a "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" house guest.

Maris previously finished second behind Daniel Matsunaga in the 2015 edition "Pinoy Big Brother: All In."

"Ang Singing Sunshine ng Davao is finally back," the reality competition show said on social media, referencing her tagline during Maris' initial stint. "Her shine finds its way back sa Bahay ni Kuya."

Coincidentally, Maris may be entering the "Pinoy Big Brother" house to also promote her upcoming movie "Sunshine" which premieres in Philippine cinemas next month.

Maris' participation comes on the heels of news that "Amboy Hottie" Gerald Anderson, who placed third in the show's first-ever Teen Edition back in 2006, would be a celebrity houseguest.

The two former housemates' are the latest celebrity houseguest following the likes of Barbie Forteza, Heart Evangelista, Paulo Avelino, Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes, and Kim Chiu — the latter Anderson's former love team partner after winning their season.

Other celebrity guests stayed at least a night in the house like David Licauco, Korean star Kim Jisoo, Michelle Dee, and BINI members Stacey and Jhoanna.

RELATED: 'Amboy Hottie' Gerald Anderson heading back to 'Pinoy Big Brother' house