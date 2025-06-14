^

Entertainment

Maris Racal also returning to 'Pinoy Big Brother' as house guest

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 3:22pm
Maris Racal also returning to 'Pinoy Big Brother' as house guest
Maris Racal poses for photographers on the red carpet for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Das Licht" at the 75th Berlinale on February 13, 2025.
AFP / John MacDougall

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Maris Racal is set to return to the iconic Bahay ni Kuya after a decade as a "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" house guest.

Maris previously finished second behind Daniel Matsunaga in the 2015 edition "Pinoy Big Brother: All In."

"Ang Singing Sunshine ng Davao is finally back," the reality competition show said on social media, referencing her tagline during Maris' initial stint. "Her shine finds its way back sa Bahay ni Kuya."

Coincidentally, Maris may be entering the "Pinoy Big Brother" house to also promote her upcoming movie "Sunshine" which premieres in Philippine cinemas next month.

Maris' participation comes on the heels of news that "Amboy Hottie" Gerald Anderson, who placed third in the show's first-ever Teen Edition back in 2006, would be a celebrity houseguest.

The two former housemates' are the latest celebrity houseguest following the likes of Barbie Forteza, Heart Evangelista, Paulo Avelino, Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes, and Kim Chiu — the latter Anderson's former love team partner after winning their season.

Other celebrity guests stayed at least a night in the house like David Licauco, Korean star Kim Jisoo, Michelle Dee, and BINI members Stacey and Jhoanna.

RELATED: 'Amboy Hottie' Gerald Anderson heading back to 'Pinoy Big Brother' house

MARIS RACAL

PINOY BIG BROTHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

Kathryn Bernardo, Lucena mayor Mark Alcala reportedly spotted together anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and Lucena Mayor Mark Alcala were reportedly spotted together again, this time in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zeinab Harake's mom Mariafe Ocampo says she was 'banned' from wedding

Zeinab Harake's mom Mariafe Ocampo says she was 'banned' from wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Zeinab Harake’s mother Mariafe Ocampo revealed that she was banned from entering her daughter’s wedding to Ray...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Minsan bumpy': Ruffa Gutierrez on brother Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

'Minsan bumpy': Ruffa Gutierrez on brother Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Even actress Ruffa Gutierrez is a little confused about her brother and fellow actor Richard Gutierrez's supposed relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vincent Co spotted backing Bea Alonzo&rsquo;s biz as dating rumors swirl

Vincent Co spotted backing Bea Alonzo’s biz as dating rumors swirl

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Puregold President Vincent Co showed support for his rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo by visiting her business.
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrating Independence Day with world-class Filipino talent

Celebrating Independence Day with world-class Filipino talent

By MJ Marfori | 16 hours ago
As the nation marked the 127th Philippine Independence Day, two momentous events rose above the noise of the everyday, each...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Si Sol at Si Luna' supporting cast break down their characters

'Si Sol at Si Luna' supporting cast break down their characters

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Digital series "Si Sol at si Luna" continues to draw fans for its narrative that immerses them in the lives...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kanye West shows up to support Diddy at sex trafficking trial

Kanye West shows up to support Diddy at sex trafficking trial

7 hours ago
Kanye never entered the courtroom; he briefly watched the proceedings in an adjacent room on closed-circuit video with one...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Bagets: The Musical&rsquo; is looking for &lsquo;triple threat&rsquo; actors

‘Bagets: The Musical’ is looking for ‘triple threat’ actors

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The team behind “Bagets: The Musical” is on the lookout for triple threat performers — those who can sing,...
Entertainment
fbtw
CJ Opiaza joins ranks of Philippine queens who made pageant history

CJ Opiaza joins ranks of Philippine queens who made pageant history

By Jerry Donato | 16 hours ago
“Finally, we have it, and we call it destiny. So, thank you, thank you so much.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with