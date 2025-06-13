^

Zeinab Harake's mom Mariafe Ocampo says she was 'banned' from wedding

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 11:14am
Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks photographed after their wedding
Zeinab Harake and Ray Parks photographed after their wedding
Zeinab Harake via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The mother of content creator Zeinab Harake, Mariafe Ocampo, claimed she was banned from attending her daughter's wedding to basketball player Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Zeinab and Ray tied the knot last June 1 during an extravagant ceremony held in Tagaytay.

The content creator was the first individual to reveal images and clips from the wedding, uploading them on her social media accounts.

However a number of social media users wondered about Mariafe's absence from the clips.

In a viral Facebook comment, noticed by the likes of talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz, Mariafe said she attempted to attend the wedding but was barred from entering the venue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Ano po ang gagawin ko, di po ako pinapasok sa gate. Naka-ban po ako. Mahigpit na bilin ni Zeinab sa mga coordinator po then sa head guard," Mariafe said.

"Kaya uwi na lang po ako. Ano gagawin ko, pilitin 'yung guard, nakipag-usap na nga po, di po talaga papasukin mother ni Zeinab. Yun po utos ni Zeinab sa kanila. Okay na po ba?" she added. 

Individuals who did attend the wedding were Alex Gonzaga, Loisa Andalio, Yassi Pressman, Andrea Brillantes, Awra Briguela, and celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano as principal sponsors.

One seat at the ceremony was even left vacant for Ray's father who passed away in 2013.

