^

Entertainment

John Arcilla: 'Lolong' commitment prevented 'Encantadia' cameo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Arcilla lamented being unable to appear in "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre" because of prior commitments to the second season of "Lolong."

One of Arcilla's best-known roles is the villain Hagorn from the 2016 run of "Encantadia" starring Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia and Sanya Lopez.

The four Sang'gre actresses will reprise their roles in the upcoming spin-off show "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," and Arcilla would have loved the opportunity to join them.

In an interview with the media including Philstar.com following an advanced screening of Pixar's "Elio," Arcilla said he was approached for a cameo in the new series.

"I was really begging production to tell 'Lolong' to at least release me since I had a taping," Arcilla shared. "Kasi sayang, para mayroong participation si Hagorn."

RELATED: Glaiza de Castro, Sanya Lopez praise new 'Encantadia' stars

Arcilla admitted he loved working on "Encantadia" and would not turn down a chance to work on any iteration of the show.

"I think nasa kultura ng Pinoy ang 'Encantadia,' ibang-iba siya," the actor continued, recalling moments where kids fondly call him Hagorn in public.

He also said he'd wanted to be a part of "Encantadia" ever since he saw the original 2005 run of the show when it featured Sunshine Dizon, Iza Calzado, Karylle, Diana Zubiri, Jennylyn Mercado and Dingdong Dantes.

In that run of the show, Hagorn was portrayed by veteran actor Pen Medina.

"I know susundan siya ng lahat ng fans, I'm really so happy for the production. [Fans] are expecting something really spectacular and I know this version can also deliver," Arcilla said of "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."

RELATED: SB19’s Justin to appear in ‘Encantadia Sang’gre’

ENCANTADIA

JOHN ARCILLA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters Lorin, Venice reunited with Yilmaz Bektas anew

Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters Lorin, Venice reunited with Yilmaz Bektas anew

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez's daughters, Lorin and Venice, saw their father, Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas, again in Istanbu...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA declines TAPE estafa settlement offer

GMA declines TAPE estafa settlement offer

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
GMA Network declined a settlement offer from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), which the former is suing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sexual assault

1 day ago
Disgraced Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of one sexual assault at his retrial Wednesday and not guilty...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruru, Martin and Shaira recall unforgettable on-and-off-screen moments in &lsquo;Lolong&rsquo;

Ruru, Martin and Shaira recall unforgettable on-and-off-screen moments in ‘Lolong’

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
The Kapuso primetime adventure serye “Lolong: Pangil ng Maynila” wraps up tonight on a high note given its ratings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gladys Reyes finds her voice in new film

Gladys Reyes finds her voice in new film

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
At 47, Gladys Reyes is taking on a surprising first in her decades-long career — she’s starring in a full-length...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTS fans gather for K-pop supergroup's annual celebration

BTS fans gather for K-pop supergroup's annual celebration

4 hours ago
Thousands of BTS fans have been gathering in Seoul this week, as four members of the band wrapped up their army duties...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales' 'Quezon' wraps up production

Jericho Rosales' 'Quezon' wraps up production

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Historical biopic "Quezon," starring Jericho Rosales as the titular second president of the Philippines, has finished...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS' Jin wants to collaborate with Fil-Am Bruno Mars

BTS' Jin wants to collaborate with Fil-Am Bruno Mars

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS expressed his admiration for Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars and hopes...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19&rsquo;s Justin to appear in &lsquo;Encantadia Sang&rsquo;gre&rsquo;&nbsp;

SB19’s Justin to appear in ‘Encantadia Sang’gre’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
The bunso of SB19, Justin, is confirmed to play a special role in the highly anticipated “Encantadia Chronicles: S...
Entertainment
fbtw
8th Eddys to stream worldwide

8th Eddys to stream worldwide

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
The eighth edition of Entertainment Editors’ Choice (Eddys) from the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with