John Arcilla: 'Lolong' commitment prevented 'Encantadia' cameo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Arcilla lamented being unable to appear in "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre" because of prior commitments to the second season of "Lolong."

One of Arcilla's best-known roles is the villain Hagorn from the 2016 run of "Encantadia" starring Glaiza de Castro, Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia and Sanya Lopez.

The four Sang'gre actresses will reprise their roles in the upcoming spin-off show "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," and Arcilla would have loved the opportunity to join them.

In an interview with the media including Philstar.com following an advanced screening of Pixar's "Elio," Arcilla said he was approached for a cameo in the new series.

"I was really begging production to tell 'Lolong' to at least release me since I had a taping," Arcilla shared. "Kasi sayang, para mayroong participation si Hagorn."

Arcilla admitted he loved working on "Encantadia" and would not turn down a chance to work on any iteration of the show.

"I think nasa kultura ng Pinoy ang 'Encantadia,' ibang-iba siya," the actor continued, recalling moments where kids fondly call him Hagorn in public.

He also said he'd wanted to be a part of "Encantadia" ever since he saw the original 2005 run of the show when it featured Sunshine Dizon, Iza Calzado, Karylle, Diana Zubiri, Jennylyn Mercado and Dingdong Dantes.

In that run of the show, Hagorn was portrayed by veteran actor Pen Medina.

"I know susundan siya ng lahat ng fans, I'm really so happy for the production. [Fans] are expecting something really spectacular and I know this version can also deliver," Arcilla said of "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."

