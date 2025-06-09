Ricky Davao part of 'Encantadia Chronicles Sang'gre' cast

MANILA, Philippines — A moment of silence was observed for the late Ricky Davao at yesterday's press conference for "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre," where he plays an important role.

The actor played the role of Governor Emil, the nemesis of Terra, played by Bianca Umali.

Ricky died last May 2 after a battle with cancer.

His daughter Ara said Ricky died peacefully surrounded by his children and loved ones. While not giving a specific cause of death, she said her father "bravely faced complications related to cancer."

The actress noted that Ricky dedicated his life to filmmaking for over four decades.

"His remarkable body of work and award-winning performances have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire," Ara said. "Most of all he was a loving father, brother, son, and friend."

The latest "Encantadia" show will premiere on June 16 on GMA-7.

It will be a continuation set years after the events of the 2016 show. It will feature a new set of Sang'gres (royal blooded diwatas), who will face the new threat of Encantadia in Kera Mitena (Rhian Ramos). Apart from Terra, the new generation of gem keepers are Adamus (Kelvin Miranda), Deia (Angel Guardian), and Flamarra (Faith Da Silva).

The show was shot for two years. Director Enzo Williams told Philstar.com that they finished shooting all location scenes.

