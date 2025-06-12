^

Entertainment

SB19’s Justin to appear in ‘Encantadia Sang’gre’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 5:51pm
SB19â€™s Justin to appear in â€˜Encantadia Sangâ€™greâ€™Â 
SB19 member Justin de Dios
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The bunso of SB19, Justin, is confirmed to play a special role in the highly anticipated “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.” 

The SB19 member’s participation was reported in an article published earlier on GMA News Online. 

Justin is among the actors tapped to appear in special roles in the upcoming fantasy show set to premiere on GMA-7 on June 16. 

The 2016 cast of Encantadia that will reprise their roles in a special appearances include Rocco Nacino as Aquil, Ruru Madrid as Ybrahim, Kate Valdez as Mira and Mikee Quintos as Lira. 

New cast in special roles are Michelle Dee as Cassandra and Elle Villanueva as among the spirit guides of one of the gems of Encantadia. 

“Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” is a continuation of the 2016 show and it features a new set of gem keepers, Terra (Bianca Umali), Faith da Silva (Flamarra), Angel Guardian (Deia), and Kelvin Miranda (Adamus). 

The 2016 Sang’gres, Glaiza de Castro, Gabbi Garcia, Sanya Lopez and Kylie Padilla, plus Solenn Heussaff, are all returning to reprise their roles. 

RELATED: ‘PBB’ housemates Shuvee Etrata, Mika Salamanca part of ‘Encantadia Chronicles Sang’gre’ 

ENCANTADIA

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
