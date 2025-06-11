^

Entertainment

Dingdong Dantes plays against Karylle, other 'It's Showtime' hosts

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2025 | 7:43pm
Dingdong Dantes plays against Karylle, other 'It's Showtime' hosts
Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos-Concio on 'It's Showtime'
It's Showtime via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dingdong Dantes and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio humorously beat the "It's Showtime" hosts during one of the variety show's afternoon games.

Dingdong and Charo appeared on the June 11 episode of "It's Showtime" to promote their new movie "Only We Know."

They were welcomed onstage by Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez.

They were later paired up to participate in the "Kid SONA (Songs of the Nation Address)" segment to compete against the other hosts divided into pairs.

Teddy teamed up with Ryan, Kim paired with Ion, and Jugs was joined by Cianne. Vice and Jackie were paired with two other hosts, Karylle Tatlonghari and Lorraine Galvez, respectively.

Related: Marian Rivera approves Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos' May-December affair film

The game sees the "It's Showtime Kids" — who each gave Charo red and blue roses —recite song lyrics like speeches and contestants had to correctly give the song's title.

The hosts poked a little fun by pretending to lose to Charo, jokingly fearing the ABS-CBN executive might "punish" them.

Vice even quipped being shy that other "It's Showtime" hosts, Vhong Navarro, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario, Ogie Alcasid, and Darren Espanto, were not present.

Charo joined in on the fun but later stated that she and Dingdong would play fair, eventually winning the game.

Dingdong and Karylle were previously linked to each other and were even paired in the original run of "Encantadia" in 2005. They split in 2008 after being in a three-year relationship. 

Dingdong eventually married his perennial screen partner Marian Rivera in December 2014, while Karylle tied the knot with Sponge Cola lead singer Yael Yuzon in March that same year. 

"Only We Know" is currently out in Philippine cinemas and will screen in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, and the Middle East.

RELATED: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes on Philippine film industry: 'It's challenging'

CHARO SANTOS

CHARO SANTOS CONCIO

CHARO SANTOS-CONCIO

DINGDONG DANTES

IT'S SHOWTIME

SHOWTIME
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why 51-year-old AMAs is &lsquo;forever young&rsquo;

Why 51-year-old AMAs is ‘forever young’

By Baby A. Gil | 3 days ago
Back when it was being held towards the end of the year in the fall, I thought of the American Music Awards (AMAs) as the...
Entertainment
fbtw
US judge dismisses actor Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively, NYT

US judge dismisses actor Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively, NYT

1 day ago
A US judge on Monday rejected a $400 million lawsuit that actor Justin Baldoni filed against former co-star Blake Lively and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harvey Weinstein concedes he acted 'immorally' as jury deliberations pause

Harvey Weinstein concedes he acted 'immorally' as jury deliberations pause

By AndrÃ©a Bambino | 3 days ago
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein conceded that he acted "immorally" but insisted he did nothing criminal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rhian Ramos returns to &lsquo;fantaseryes&rsquo; as the new villain in &lsquo;Encantadia&rsquo;

Rhian Ramos returns to ‘fantaseryes’ as the new villain in ‘Encantadia’

By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
Truth be told, Rhian Ramos had been avoiding doing fantaseryes. But when she was offered the role of the main villain, Mitena,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alodia reflects on motherhood journey: It&rsquo;s super rewarding

Alodia reflects on motherhood journey: It’s super rewarding

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo has been gushing about motherhood since welcoming her firstborn son, Cameron, with businessman-husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTS' Jimin, Jungkook also discharged from military; Suga to follow next week

BTS' Jimin, Jungkook also discharged from military; Suga to follow next week

10 hours ago
More than a thousand fans gathered at the site of a press conference near the two army bases where BTS members Jimin and Jungkook...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol star in 'Oldboy' co-writer's streaming show debut

Park Bo Young, Kim Sung Cheol star in 'Oldboy' co-writer's streaming show debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Korean actors Park Bo-young and Kim Sung-cheol lead the cast of the upcoming crime thriller series "Gold Land....
Entertainment
fbtw
Krishnah Gravidez sums up Miss World journey as colorful

Krishnah Gravidez sums up Miss World journey as colorful

By Jerry Donato | 20 hours ago
Krishnah Marie Gravidez had an impressive showing and performance as the country’s bet at the recently concluded Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angia Laurel finds inspiration in Katseye&rsquo;s Sophia as she enters music scene

Angia Laurel finds inspiration in Katseye’s Sophia as she enters music scene

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 20 hours ago
Newbie artist Angia Laurel, daughter of actor-singers Franco Laurel and Ayen Munji-Laurel, said she couldn’t be prouder...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paulo Avelino officially signs with Star Magic, announces upcoming ABS-CBN series

Paulo Avelino officially signs with Star Magic, announces upcoming ABS-CBN series

By Patricia Dela Roca | 20 hours ago
Award-winning actor Paulo Avelino remains a Kapamilya as he officially joined ABS-CBN’s talent agency, Star Magic....
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with