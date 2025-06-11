Dingdong Dantes plays against Karylle, other 'It's Showtime' hosts

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dingdong Dantes and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio humorously beat the "It's Showtime" hosts during one of the variety show's afternoon games.

Dingdong and Charo appeared on the June 11 episode of "It's Showtime" to promote their new movie "Only We Know."

They were welcomed onstage by Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Ryan Bang, Teddy Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, and Cianne Dominguez.

They were later paired up to participate in the "Kid SONA (Songs of the Nation Address)" segment to compete against the other hosts divided into pairs.

Teddy teamed up with Ryan, Kim paired with Ion, and Jugs was joined by Cianne. Vice and Jackie were paired with two other hosts, Karylle Tatlonghari and Lorraine Galvez, respectively.

Related: Marian Rivera approves Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos' May-December affair film

The game sees the "It's Showtime Kids" — who each gave Charo red and blue roses —recite song lyrics like speeches and contestants had to correctly give the song's title.

The hosts poked a little fun by pretending to lose to Charo, jokingly fearing the ABS-CBN executive might "punish" them.

Vice even quipped being shy that other "It's Showtime" hosts, Vhong Navarro, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario, Ogie Alcasid, and Darren Espanto, were not present.

Charo joined in on the fun but later stated that she and Dingdong would play fair, eventually winning the game.

Dingdong and Karylle were previously linked to each other and were even paired in the original run of "Encantadia" in 2005. They split in 2008 after being in a three-year relationship.

Dingdong eventually married his perennial screen partner Marian Rivera in December 2014, while Karylle tied the knot with Sponge Cola lead singer Yael Yuzon in March that same year.

"Only We Know" is currently out in Philippine cinemas and will screen in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Hong Kong, Macau, and the Middle East.

RELATED: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes on Philippine film industry: 'It's challenging'