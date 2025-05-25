Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes on Philippine film industry: 'It's challenging'

MANILA, Philippines — Movie stars Charo Santos-Concio and Dingdong Dantes shared their insights regarding the state of the film industry in the country.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Dingdong admitted that the local industry is challenging.

"Of course, siyempre there are challenges at hindi naman siya naiiba katulad ng mga developed countries, ganun din naman. Pero sa kabila ng challenges, naniniwala ako na marami ring mga opportunities," he said.

He, however, said that technology allows the film industry to reach a broader audience.

"Kagaya ngayon sa advent ng digital age and digital era when everything is already online, then suddenly we become global actors and actresses. 'Yung mga kuwento natin, naiku-kuwento na natin sa ibang bansa na hindi natin nagagawa dati," he said.

"Despite all of these, 'yung challenges and even opportunities, I think one thing is for sure, kahit saan mo man ilagay ang artistang Pilipino eh magi-excel siya dahil naniniwala ako sa talento ng Pilipino. Especially if given the right platform, if given the right tools, I am very confident na uusbong talaga at talagang mas magbo-blossom pa ang ating industry, lalong-lalo na 'yung artistang Pilipino," he added.

Charo also commented on the film industry's status.

"With the shift to the digital platform, even the theatrical screens noh, the malls now are cutting back on the number of theaters. Admission prices have gone up. We're one of the most heavily taxed industries," she said.

"I hope the government will see the entertainment industry as a real industry. We're not here just to entertain people, you know? We're here to make a living and to make a statement for the great artists, the great Filipino artists, 'di ba? Kasi magagaling ang creatives natin, ang mga artista natin, and I think we deserve that recognition from government.

"Napakahirap gumawa ng pelikula ngayon. Producers are so discouraged, sometimes disenchanted with how things are pero 'yun na nga we just have to keep going. I think collaboration is key now... Kailangan manatiling buhay eh because telling stories is part of the human experience."

Charo and Dingdong are set to star in the upcoming romance film "Only We Know" directed by Irene Villamor.

The movie will be released on June 11.

