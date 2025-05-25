^

Movies

Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes on Philippine film industry: 'It's challenging'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 5:30pm
Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes on Philippine film industry: 'It's challenging'
Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos
STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — Movie stars Charo Santos-Concio and Dingdong Dantes shared their insights regarding the state of the film industry in the country.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Dingdong admitted that the local industry is challenging.

"Of course, siyempre there are challenges at hindi naman siya naiiba katulad ng mga developed countries, ganun din naman. Pero sa kabila ng challenges, naniniwala ako na marami ring mga opportunities," he said.

He, however, said that technology allows the film industry to reach a broader audience.

"Kagaya ngayon sa advent ng digital age and digital era when everything is already online, then suddenly we become global actors and actresses. 'Yung mga kuwento natin, naiku-kuwento na natin sa ibang bansa na hindi natin nagagawa dati," he said.

"Despite all of these, 'yung challenges and even opportunities, I think one thing is for sure, kahit saan mo man ilagay ang artistang Pilipino eh magi-excel siya dahil naniniwala ako sa talento ng Pilipino. Especially if given the right platform, if given the right tools, I am very confident na uusbong talaga at talagang mas magbo-blossom pa ang ating industry, lalong-lalo na 'yung artistang Pilipino," he added.

Charo also commented on the film industry's status.

"With the shift to the digital platform, even the theatrical screens noh, the malls now are cutting back on the number of theaters. Admission prices have gone up. We're one of the most heavily taxed industries," she said.

"I hope the government will see the entertainment industry as a real industry. We're not here just to entertain people, you know? We're here to make a living and to make a statement for the great artists, the great Filipino artists, 'di ba? Kasi magagaling ang creatives natin, ang mga artista natin, and I think we deserve that recognition from government.

"Napakahirap gumawa ng pelikula ngayon. Producers are so discouraged, sometimes disenchanted with how things are pero 'yun na nga we just have to keep going. I think collaboration is key now... Kailangan manatiling buhay eh because telling stories is part of the human experience."

Charo and Dingdong are set to star in the upcoming romance film "Only We Know" directed by Irene Villamor.

The movie will be released on June 11.

RELATED: Dingdong Dantes, Aktor launch actors' database

CHARO SANTOS

DINGDONG DANTES

PHILIPPINE ENTERTAINMENT
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Green Bones,&rsquo; &lsquo;And The Breadwinner Is,&rsquo; MMFF 2024 movies coming to Netflix&nbsp;
2 days ago

‘Green Bones,’ ‘And The Breadwinner Is,’ MMFF 2024 movies coming to Netflix 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The award-winning Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid starrer “Green Bones” and Vice Ganda’s family drama “And...
Movies
fbtw
Hijabs onscreen: Iranian filmmaker back with state-approved movie at Cannes 2025
2 days ago

Hijabs onscreen: Iranian filmmaker back with state-approved movie at Cannes 2025

By Adam Plowright | 2 days ago
Roustayi has previously defied his country's authorities. His last film in Cannes — "Leila's Brothers"...
Movies
fbtw
Maris Racal's 'Sunshine' gets North America distribution, English remake
3 days ago

Maris Racal's 'Sunshine' gets North America distribution, English remake

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" starring Maris Racal has been picked up for distribution for cinemas in North...
Movies
fbtw
Gina Alajar, Laurice Guillen honor Nora Aunor at 'Faney' screening
3 days ago

Gina Alajar, Laurice Guillen honor Nora Aunor at 'Faney' screening

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A special screening of "Faney," a tribute film for National Artist Nora Aunor, was held last May 21 on what would...
Movies
fbtw
LGBTQ Thai ghost story wins prize in Cannes
3 days ago

LGBTQ Thai ghost story wins prize in Cannes

By Alice Hackman | 3 days ago
The film features sexy ghosts and a brawl between electrical appliances, but is also a meditation on sweeping unpleasant political...
Movies
fbtw
Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action &lsquo;Lilo & Stitch&rsquo;&nbsp;
3 days ago

Review: Fil-Ams Sydney Agudong, Tia Carrere deliver must-see performances in live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Hollywood star and singer Sydney Agudong, who is of Filipino descent, displays her fierceness, sex appeal and authenticity...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with