Dingdong Dantes to open new restaurant in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino restaurant chain Mesa is “expanding very aggressively,” and as such, is set to reach its target of opening 100 branches by the end of the year – the 88th of which will be the restaurant of actor Dingdong Dantes in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City.

Such was disclosed by Eric Dee, Chief Operating Officer of FooDee Global Concepts, the company behind Mesa, in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the recent launch of its partnership with Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI).

Dantes, who had been a Mesa brand ambassador for six years or since 2019, was “really incremental in increasing” Mesa’s “visibility in the provinces,” said Dee.

“Whenever we enter a province, we have Dingdong there, everyone just clamors to a Mesa brand and the brand became recognized because of Dingdong being able to spread (the word) across the Philippines,” Dee noted.

The actor even inspired a Mesa dish and bestseller, the Dingdong Noodles.

Details about the restaurant, like its exact location and opening date, are still a “surprise,” said Dee.

In an interview with The STAR early this year, Dingdong said that he would become a business partner in the restaurant and was eyeing a location ideally near to the school of his children with his wife, actress Marian Rivera.

According to Dee, Dingdong had been always interested to franchise a branch of their restaurant brand, and since the actor is very busy, FooDee will manage the restaurant for him as part of his payment as endorser.

“Yes, it's a very good relationship,” affirmed Dee, “We're happy with it!”