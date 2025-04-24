Alden Richards enters 'new era' in fitness journey through cycling
April 24, 2025 | 3:33pm
MANILA, Philippines — Box-office star Alden Richards is entering another era of his fitness journey.
In his Instagram account, Alden posted a photo of him wearing full cycling gear.
“Another era begins,” he captioned the post.
He also shared a video of him enjoying his fitness hobby.
Fellow actor Paulo Avelino showed support for Alden.
"Let’s go!" Paulo commented.
“Naaaaaks!! From runner to cyclist,” Iya Villania added.
