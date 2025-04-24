fresh no ads
Alden Richards enters 'new era' in fitness journey through cycling | Philstar.com
Alden Richards enters 'new era' in fitness journey through cycling

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 3:33pm
Alden Richards via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Box-office star Alden Richards is entering another era of his fitness journey. 

In his Instagram account, Alden posted a photo of him wearing full cycling gear. 

“Another era begins,” he captioned the post. 

He also shared a video of him enjoying his fitness hobby. 

Fellow actor Paulo Avelino showed support for Alden. 

"Let’s go!" Paulo commented. 

“Naaaaaks!! From runner to cyclist,” Iya Villania added.

