^

Entertainment

WATCH: Disney debuts ‘Snow White’ installation in SM Mall of Asia

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2025 | 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the release of Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” Disney collaborated with charity organization Make-A-Wish Philippines to host a Snow White-themed makeover and screening experience last Sunday in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City. 

Close to 40 wish children were transformed into mini Snow Whites for the day, and more than 80 wish children and their families took part in themed activities, a private screening of the film, and a tour of the new “Snow White”-themed installation in the mall’s main atrium.

Families also had the chance to explore the Snow White installation at the Main Mall Atrium of SM Mall of Asia through a guided tour.

“As Disney’s very first princess, Snow White has touched the hearts of generations with her timeless values of kindness, bravery, and optimism,” said Allie Benedicto, Head of Integrated Marketing, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

“This special screening not only creates unforgettable moments for children and families, but also encourages young audiences to embrace the positive values she represents.” — Photo by The Walt Disney Company, Southeast Asia; video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin

ART INSTALLATION

SNOW WHITE

WALT DISNEY

WALT DISNEY COMPANY PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marc Leviste opens up on son&rsquo;s visit to Kris Aquino

Marc Leviste opens up on son’s visit to Kris Aquino

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 12 hours ago
When i came across the Facebook post of Marc Leviste’s son, Ronin with pictures of him and his girlfriend, Andrea visiting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lady Gaga is again in full command of her music

Lady Gaga is again in full command of her music

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Lady Gaga may have lately made some missteps in her acting career. Just think of the triumph of “A Star of Born,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arci Mu&ntilde;oz recalls relationship with Brunei prince

Arci Muñoz recalls relationship with Brunei prince

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Arci Muñoz revealed that she once had a relationship with a Brunei prince. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Mabait na si Pirena&rsquo;: Glaiza de Castro loses weight, shares updates for &lsquo;Encantadia&rsquo; 2025 reboot&nbsp;
play
Exclusive

‘Mabait na si Pirena’: Glaiza de Castro loses weight, shares updates for ‘Encantadia’ 2025 reboot 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Glaiza de Castro has been sporting a red bob hairstyle for over a year now — and it’s not because of the “Sobrang...
Entertainment
fbtw
Summer party introduces Gen Z-owned beauty brand

Summer party introduces Gen Z-owned beauty brand

By Lyka Nicart | 1 day ago
Summer came early as Popique had a vibrant arrival in the market with a beach party-themed launch event at Whitespace Ma...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Issa Litton back to theater; shares self-love advice for Women&rsquo;s Month
play
Exclusive

Issa Litton back to theater; shares self-love advice for Women’s Month

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Such was actress Issa Litton’s Women’s Month advice, which she also follows for herself as she is back to theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Don&rsquo;t feel guilty for mood swings&rsquo;: Glaiza de Castro gives Women&rsquo;s Month advice
play
Exclusive

‘Don’t feel guilty for mood swings’: Glaiza de Castro gives Women’s Month advice

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
Such was the offbeat advice of singer-actress Glaiza de Castro for fellow ladies this International Women’s Month....
Entertainment
fbtw
OPM artists unite for Daddy A, IV of Spades reunion teased

OPM artists unite for Daddy A, IV of Spades reunion teased

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music artists will come together in a benefit concert for fellow musician Allan Mitchell "Daddy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jack Black, Jason Momoa on comedic chemistry in 'A Minecraft Movie'

Jack Black, Jason Momoa on comedic chemistry in 'A Minecraft Movie'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Actors Jack Black and Jason Momoa had a lot freedom to improvise their fun dynamics while shooting "A Minecraft Mov...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel marks birthday with 'palengke,' La Union OOTDs

Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel marks birthday with 'palengke,' La Union OOTDs

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Miss Universe 2022 and Filipino-American designer-model R'Bonney Gabriel spent the last week in La Union where she celebrated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with