WATCH: Disney debuts ‘Snow White’ installation in SM Mall of Asia

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the release of Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” Disney collaborated with charity organization Make-A-Wish Philippines to host a Snow White-themed makeover and screening experience last Sunday in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

Close to 40 wish children were transformed into mini Snow Whites for the day, and more than 80 wish children and their families took part in themed activities, a private screening of the film, and a tour of the new “Snow White”-themed installation in the mall’s main atrium.

Families also had the chance to explore the Snow White installation at the Main Mall Atrium of SM Mall of Asia through a guided tour.

“As Disney’s very first princess, Snow White has touched the hearts of generations with her timeless values of kindness, bravery, and optimism,” said Allie Benedicto, Head of Integrated Marketing, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia.

“This special screening not only creates unforgettable moments for children and families, but also encourages young audiences to embrace the positive values she represents.” — Photo by The Walt Disney Company, Southeast Asia; video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Chyna Merin