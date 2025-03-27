WATCH: Critically-ill kids treated to ‘Snow White’ makeover, screening

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of the release of Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” Disney collaborated with charity organization Make-A-Wish Philippines to host a Snow White-themed makeover and screening experience last Sunday in SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City.

Close to 40 wish children were transformed into mini Snow Whites for the day, and more than 80 wish children and their families took part in themed activities, a private screening of the film, and a tour of the new “Snow White”-themed installation in the mall’s main atrium.

“Disney is proud to be the world’s largest wish granter for Make-A-Wish and we remain committed to granting life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses. Through these collaborations, we will continue to create meaningful experiences that bring moments of joy and positive impact to children and communities across the market," said Allie Benedicto, Head of Integrated Marketing, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya