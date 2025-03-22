â€˜Talakan ko lang namamlastikâ€™: Herlene Budol comes to the rescue of Ashley Ortega

^

‘Talakan ko lang namamlastik’: Herlene Budol comes to the rescue of Ashley Ortega

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 22, 2025 | 5:28pm
'Talakan ko lang namamlastik': Herlene Budol comes to the rescue of Ashley Ortega
Beauty queen-actress Herlene Budol (right) wants to defend fellow GMA-7 star Ashley Ortega (left), who is currently one of the housemates in 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.'
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo, Screenshot via Pinoy Big Brother

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Budol is updated with the newest season of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) as she asked to be let inside the famous house, which also welcomed new housemate, ABS-CBN star Bianca de Vera. 

The beauty queen-actress wrote on the comments section of her own Facebook post on March 20 about defending Ashley Ortega from “fake” tags. 

“Parang naawa ako kay Ashley! Kuya, pasok mo ko talakan ko lang mga namamlastik kay Ashley sa loob,” Budol wrote on Facebook. 

In the same post, Budol addressed online users’ questions if she would like to enter the famous house. 

She candidly said she does not see herself inside the house. She listed her reasons in a joking manner, such she cannot stand being backstabbed, which might see her in trouble for defending herself, and abiding by the house rules strictly imposed by Big Brother. 

The recent episodes of “PBB Celebrity Collab Edition” showed clips of Ashley confessing to Big Brother or Kuya about her feelings of missing her dog, family and boyfriend Mavy Legaspi, who stayed for a few days as a houseguest in the show’s first week.

“Kuya, I miss home. I miss my dog. I miss my friends… Naiinis ako dito kasi ang dami kong nararamdaman… I am so overwhelmed, napapagod ako, kuya… from Mavy leaving, from being paired with Ivana and her leaving… Ayoko ngang i-express ang nararamdaman ko eh. Gusto ko lang umiyak,” Ashley broke down in tears in Kuya’s confession room. 

The first week was full of surprises with the exits of Mavy and another houseguest, Ivana Alawi, whom Ashley was paired as a duo. This season’s format will see two winners — one GMA-7 talent and one ABS-CBN star — as a duo. Ashley was paired with Ivana, who had to leave as she was revealed to be only a houseguest. 

When the end of the first week arrived, Kuya asked the ABS-CBN or Kapamilya stars who they would love to give the immunity and they chose the youngest GMA-7 or Kapuso talent, Charlie Fleming. While they were discussing in their huddle, ABS-CBN star AC Bonifacio argued about giving it to Ashley. 

“Can I say something, just about Ashley? Si Ashley 'yung pinaka... I feel like it's still being fake in this house,” AC said. A sentiment that was seconded by another ABS-CBN star Kira Balinger, who added that she felt guilty for feeling the same way. 

Ironically, AC and Ashley found themselves as the new duo after Kuya shaked the pairings with Ivana gone. They both picked the opposite ends of one rope, thus, making them each other’s pair. 

After this incident, AC and Ashley had a heart-to-heart talk where Ashley consoled a crying AC. Ashley asked that she be given the chance to adjust to people because she was having difficulties in adjusting to her new environment. 

The recent development also showed the addition of Bianca de Vera as new housemate, which stirred more intrigues and dramas. Content creator Esnyr was happy to see her, but there was obvious tension between AC and Bianca. Both actresses have a history with actor Harvey Bautista: Bianca used to see Harvey, while AC is the actor’s current girlfriend. 

 

RELATED: ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ to have 1 Kapuso, 1 Kapamilya as Big Winners

AC BONIFACIO

ASHLEY ORTEGA

HERLENE BUDOL

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER
