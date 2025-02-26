Cedrick Juan, Kate Alejandrino marry days after getting engaged

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Cedrick Juan and Kate Alejandrino tied the knot at an intimate garden wedding a week after getting engaged.

Family members, peers, and close friends of the actors all attended the ceremony held yesterday, February 25.

Among those who attended were Dolly de Leon, Gabby Padilla, Pepe Herrera, Donna Cariaga, RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza, Anna Luna, and Pepe Diokno.

The celebrity couple went public with their relationship a month before Cedrick proposed to Kate.

"Pangarap na nag-simula sa pagpapanumbalik ng iyong tunay na ngiti na nag-uugat sa kaluluwa, isip, puso at mga mata. Ito ang layunin ko simula noong unang araw na tayo'y nag-simula," Cedrick said on social media after proposing.

The actor added it would be his job to love, serve, listen, and make Kate happy because it was what she deserves, "Ang maging sigurado at tiyak sa bawat hakbang araw-araw na magkasama. Tara mangarap tayo bawat sandali simula sa araw na ito."

Cedrick started out in theater and made a breakthrough on the big screen as Jose Burgos in "GomBurZa," which won him Best Actor at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Kate is best known for starring in "Lavender Fields," "Mujigae," "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," "Ten Little Mistresses," "Bula Sa Langit," and "Respeto."

