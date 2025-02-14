^

Entertainment

'Mixing love and work': What Sam Milby learned from Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 14, 2025 | 4:15pm
'Mixing love and work': What Sam Milby learned from Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado
'Everything About My Wife' stars Sam Milby opposite real-life couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado.
Philstar.com / Chyna Merin

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Sam Milby still has a thing or two to learn about love from his "Everything About My Wife" co-stars and real-life couple, Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado.

The movie, an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film " Un Novio Para Mi Mujer (A Boyfriend for My Wife)," is the couple's first movie together since 2010's "Rosario." Dennis and Jennylyn's last TV project together was the "Truly. Madly. Deadly." segment of the anthology series "I Can See You" in 2020, a year before they got married.

In an exclusive interview, Sam told Philstar.com the notable love advice he had learned from working with Dennis and Jennylyn.

"Pwede palang ihalo ang work and personal life," Sam said with a smile.

He recalled having relationships with people he worked with and any problems that came between them would affect anything they were involved in.

Sam had said something similar during the media conference for the film, where he noted having last worked with Jennylyn in the 2015 romantic-comedy "The Prenup." It is his first time to work with Dennis. 

Related: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado reunite in 'Everything About My Wife'

"'Di ba sinasabi nila it's hard to mix work with a love life, but seeing them on set, it's so easy for them," Sam shared. "It's such a refreshing thing to see a married couple work together."

The actor's experience with Jennylyn on "The Prenup" was one of the reasons why he accepted this new project, adding that she has not changed. He described Jennyn as a "giving" co-actor and a pleasure to work with.

In "Everything About My Wife," Dennis and Jennylyn portray married couple Dom and Imo, who started very much in love in the first years of their marriage. After years of married life, the couple's union is threatened by uncertainties and conflicts. 

Out of desperation, Dom seeks help from womanizer Miguel (Sam) to seduce Imo, which takes a different turn as Miguel falls for her. Imo realizes the scheme and feels betrayed, opting to part ways with Dom, but love has a way of keeping things together.

The movie, directed by Real S. Florido, hits Philippine theaters beginning February 26.

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado remains with GMA-7, trailer for movie reunion with Dennis Trillo released

DENNIS TRILLO

JENNYLYN MERCADO

SAM MILBY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kuh Ledesma, daughter Isabella talk about secrets that bond mother and child

Kuh Ledesma, daughter Isabella talk about secrets that bond mother and child

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
The love month celebrates all forms of love and relationships, although we have a particular day to honor our moms, dads,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star-studded cast featured in 2025 CinePanalo filmfest

Star-studded cast featured in 2025 CinePanalo filmfest

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
This year’s Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival will feature a star-studded cast to appear in the seven competing film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Derek Ramsay backs friend in viral Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo rift

Derek Ramsay backs friend in viral Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo rift

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor Derek Ramsay expressed his frustration at Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo for failing to apologize to their friend...
Entertainment
fbtw
How these artists keep the romance alive in marriage

How these artists keep the romance alive in marriage

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Keeping the romance alive in a marriage takes effort,commitment and a willingness to adapt to life’s ever-changing dynamics...
Entertainment
fbtw
John and Priscilla set marital woes aside for daughter&rsquo;s b-day

John and Priscilla set marital woes aside for daughter’s b-day

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
What a blast I had at the 13th birthday party of Anechka, the lovely daughter of my good friends, Priscilla “Pri”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mark Bautista, Joreen Bautista join 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

Mark Bautista, Joreen Bautista join 'Into the Woods' Manila cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Two Bautistas are joining the cast of Theatre Group Asia's "Into the Woods" to be staged later this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Captain America 4' review: Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a brave new world

'Captain America 4' review: Marvel Cinematic Universe enters a brave new world

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson carries both shield and wings as the new Captain America in a fourth movie about the iconic comic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal attends Berlinale as &lsquo;Sunshine&rsquo;&nbsp;competes in film festival

Maris Racal attends Berlinale as ‘Sunshine’ competes in film festival

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Maris Racal fulfills her dream of attending a prestigious film festival as she is currently in Germany for the annual Berlinale,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shakira kicks off 1st world tour in 7 years

Shakira kicks off 1st world tour in 7 years

By Lucia Lacurcia | 1 day ago
Shakira launched her first worldwide tour in seven years from Rio de Janeiro this week for her latest Grammy-winning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with