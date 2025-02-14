'Mixing love and work': What Sam Milby learned from Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Sam Milby still has a thing or two to learn about love from his "Everything About My Wife" co-stars and real-life couple, Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado.

The movie, an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film " Un Novio Para Mi Mujer (A Boyfriend for My Wife)," is the couple's first movie together since 2010's "Rosario." Dennis and Jennylyn's last TV project together was the "Truly. Madly. Deadly." segment of the anthology series "I Can See You" in 2020, a year before they got married.

In an exclusive interview, Sam told Philstar.com the notable love advice he had learned from working with Dennis and Jennylyn.

"Pwede palang ihalo ang work and personal life," Sam said with a smile.

He recalled having relationships with people he worked with and any problems that came between them would affect anything they were involved in.

Sam had said something similar during the media conference for the film, where he noted having last worked with Jennylyn in the 2015 romantic-comedy "The Prenup." It is his first time to work with Dennis.

Related: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado reunite in 'Everything About My Wife'

"'Di ba sinasabi nila it's hard to mix work with a love life, but seeing them on set, it's so easy for them," Sam shared. "It's such a refreshing thing to see a married couple work together."

The actor's experience with Jennylyn on "The Prenup" was one of the reasons why he accepted this new project, adding that she has not changed. He described Jennyn as a "giving" co-actor and a pleasure to work with.

In "Everything About My Wife," Dennis and Jennylyn portray married couple Dom and Imo, who started very much in love in the first years of their marriage. After years of married life, the couple's union is threatened by uncertainties and conflicts.

Out of desperation, Dom seeks help from womanizer Miguel (Sam) to seduce Imo, which takes a different turn as Miguel falls for her. Imo realizes the scheme and feels betrayed, opting to part ways with Dom, but love has a way of keeping things together.

The movie, directed by Real S. Florido, hits Philippine theaters beginning February 26.

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado remains with GMA-7, trailer for movie reunion with Dennis Trillo released