Arnold Clavio on the â€˜blessing of a second lifeâ€™ after surviving stroke

Arnold Clavio on the ‘blessing of a second life’ after surviving stroke

Turning 60 this 2025 and having renewed his exclusive contract with GMA just before 2024 ended, Arnold Clavio says he's now just focused on gratitude and giving back because he has ‘nothing more to ask for.’

MANILA, Philippines — For veteran broadcast journalist Arnold Clavio, life has taken on a new meaning after surviving a hemorrhagic stroke. One may call his experience as a second lease on life as he really feels it’s a blessing that he can’t and won’t take for granted.

Last June 2024, Arnold, or “Igan” as he’s fondly called on TV, suffered the condition while driving home from a golf game. It has since become a turning point, reshaping his outlook on life, faith and health.

He recently recounted the harrowing details of the stroke with some members of the press, including The STAR. The right side of his body suddenly went numb and when, he made a stopover at a gas station, he could barely walk anymore.

He, nevertheless, remembered just mentally thanking the Lord. “Wala akong mabigkas. Kasi kasama sa nararamdaman ko yung nag-iisip ka, anong nangyari, anong mali ko, ‘di naman ako nakakain that day, pero ang sugar ko 270. I wasn’t hypertensive, but my blood pressure was 220 over 120. So what caused it? It was so sudden.”

His wife couldn’t get to him fast enough as well, but miraculously, he managed to drive himself to Fatima University Medical Center, which was even 30 minutes away from his location. He believes divine intervention guided him. “Dati kasi ‘pag nagkukwento ako, it’s just a name of the hospital, right? Pero biglang may nagsabi sa akin, hindi Igan, Mama Mary guided you.”

Looking back, he recalled media colleague Jessica Soho asking him if he didn’t question God during that moment. But Arnold shared, “What I truly felt was, why am I still here?”

“Because when I learned that it was hemorrhagic stroke and nag-Google pa ako (which was wrong) and it said two days to live, and then, the wall and ceiling at Fatima were all-white, at that moment, as a sinner, I really felt His (God’s) embrace. That even though you’re a sinner, He wouldn’t leave you.”

Arnold felt at peace that he even told himself that he was ready. “Hindi naman sa hinihiling mo na kunin ka na, pero hindi ko ipagpapalit yung seconds na yun na He made me feel how important I am, how much He loves me. ‘Di ko talaga ipagpapalit. ‘Di ba may mga big decision ka. Iniisip ko yung mga moment na yun na, ‘Andyan Ka, Ikaw na bahala.’”

Reflecting further on the life-changing experience, he said, “Because the life expectancy of a Filipino is 70 years and I’m turning 60... I said, whatever You want, use me to spread your love, use me to do whatever you want me to do. I surrendered, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I really surrendered to Him.”

Now, more than six months after the health scare, Arnold’s perspective on life and health has shifted dramatically.

Photos courtesy of GMA Corpcom Arnold still hosts the early-morning program ‘Unang Hirit,’ which recently marked its 25th anniversary. He has, however, stepped back from anchoring duties for the newscast ‘Saksi’ to prioritize his health.

“That’s what I always tell myself, it’s a blessing. If it’s a second life, it’s a blessing for me. Can you imagine being given the chance to repent, correct your mistakes and inspire others?”

He shared how his ordeal inspired others to take better care of their health. After he shared it on social media, he learned that many went for check-ups, many found out they were hypertensive, and many became more careful with their food.

When asked by this paper how he is now, health-wise, Arnold said he’s still undergoing therapy and rehabilitation. “Maingat ako kasi hindi pa siya 100 percent na bumabalik,” he said. Despite this, he is grateful that his speech and work capabilities remain intact.

The news anchor also made major lifestyle changes, including improved sleep habits. He’s been a diabetic for 20 years and prior to his health challenge, he would just sleep for two to three hours daily. “Fifty-nine na po ako so hindi na siguro nakayanan sa katawan ko. Binigyan ako ng paraan to rest, and think of yourself and your health.”

He now sleeps at 9 or 10 p.m. after his last shot of insulin. “So, I get at least six or seven hours, which is enough before I wake up at 4:30 a.m. for ‘Unang Hirit.’”

Arnold has also decided to step back from anchoring the late-night newscast “Saksi.” “Ayusin ko lang ang kalusugan ko yun ang pinakamahalaga... gusto kong gamitin to isang mas magaling na Arnold, isang mas healthy na Igan,” he explained.

More importantly, his spiritual life deepened after the ordeal. “Yung spiritual growth ko mas matindi. Although every day, ‘pag nagising talaga ako, ‘Thank you, Lord!’ Bonus na nga eh.”

He now makes it a point to attend Mass, whether in person or online. “Aminado ako dati iniiwasan ko, ‘di nag-mimisa. I was more on a personal relationship with Him, pero kulang yun. But now every day, I make time. ‘Di mo dapat isantabi yung binigay sa akin na pagkakataon,” he said.

Turning 60 this year and having just renewed his exclusive contract with GMA, making him a Kapuso for 30 years now, Arnold is just focused on gratitude and giving back because he has “nothing more to ask for.”

“Simpleng taga-Tondo lang ako eh. Laking mahirap tapos nabigyan ng pagkakataon. So ngayon tumutulong ako, may foundation ako and may bago akong negosyo para tulungan yung mga kasama ko sa ‘Unang Hirit’ na Art Department,” he said.

This is a sisig food business called Sisigan in Scout Limbaga, Quezon City to help support some colleagues. He said, “Sabi nila, ‘Kuya Igan, paano ‘to?’ ‘Di ko kayo empleyado, co-owner tayo. Kung ano kikitain dito, uunahin ko kayo. Kung may porsiento, sige, pasalamat. Kung may abono, pagtulungan natin.”