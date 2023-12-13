^

Matteo Guidicelli earns Marketing Management degree from Cebu university

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 9:00am
Matteo Guidicelli at his graduation from the University of San Jose-Recoletos
University of San Jose-Recoletos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actor Matteo Guidicelli is now a graduate of the University of San Jose-Recoletos in Cebu City having earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing Management.

Matteo managed to finished his degree through the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program, an alternative program for working professionals who were unable to finish or enter college.

The actor gave a speech at his graduation, which the university said was on the emphasized importance of social media and the power of perception, calling on everyone to catalysts of positive change.

The university noted that Matteo, husband of singer Sarah Geronimo, is the grandson of the school's former dean, the late Chief Justice and Senator Marcelo Fernan.

Also graduating from the University of San Jose-Recoletos was Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados with a degree in Tourism Management.

Matteo previously took theater courses in Laguna's Brent International School and pursued a Performing Arts degree in Chicago's Columbia College in its Musical Theater program.

He is also a Philippine Army reservist second lieutenant and will next be seen as the titular character of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry "Penduko."

