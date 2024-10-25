^

Entertainment

Exes Kyline Alcantara, Mavy Legaspi no show at endorsement event

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 9:29am
Exes Kyline Alcantara, Mavy Legaspi no show at endorsement event
Former love team Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara
Mavline On Me via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former love team partners Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi were a no-show in a fashion endorsement last week. 

The "Nation's Girl Group" BINI was introduced as Penshoppe's new ambassadors at the event. 

Brand endorsers Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi and Julia Barretto were present at the event. 

Apart from Kyline and Mavy, also absent at the event were endorsers Marco Gumabao, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte as listed in Penshoppe’s website. 

During the launch, BINI said they are excited to represent the brand.

"Thank you so much Penshoppe family for having us tonight. Sobrang excited po namin. Actually na-traffic kami kanina pero at least we're here. Sobrang salamat po sa warm welcome," the group's leader, Jhoanna, said. 

When asked how the shoot of their video was, Mikha said: "It was so fun."

"Everyone was welcoming. We didn't feel it was work. We're just playing around. It was fun. It didn't feel like work at all," Mikha added.

Related: BINI launched as new Filipino fashion label endorsers

WATCH: BINI performs new song 'Be Your Own Icon'

Last August, during her interview with Boy Abunda, Kyline opened up for the first time about Mavy. 

“Well, in every relationship naman po that I have or had, whether it's professionally or friendly man or romantic, I always try to learn something from it, both the good and the bad experiences,” Kyline said.

“Right now, I think we should move on from that experience and I will treasure that moment po kasi siyempre it made me who I am today with all that happened. I feel grateful that I experienced that po,” she added. 

Kyline and Mavy were introduced as part of Penshoppe's Club Pen, together with other love teams and real-life couples Ronnie and Loisa and Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega, as seen in this video.

Philstar.com reached out to Penshoppe, which said that Kyline and Mavy's twin sister Cassy are still endorsers. Mavy was originally in the roster of Club Pen interviewees for the launch last week, together with Kyline. But at the event proper, Cassy came for the group interview instead of Mavy. The brand did not reply to Philstar.com's query why Kyline and Mavy were absent at the event.

WATCH: Darren, Cassy, Julia share how proud they are as Penshoppe ambassadors

— Video by Nadie Esteban; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

RELATEDKyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

vuukle comment

KYLINE ALCANTARA

MAVY LEGASPI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

ABBA’s Bjorn among 11,000 artists issuing AI warning

9 hours ago
Thousands of artists including ABBA singer Bjorn Ulvaeus, Hollywood actress Julianne Moore and Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro have signed a statement warning about the unlicensed use of artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
fbtw
Friendship is indeed the best kind of love

Friendship is indeed the best kind of love

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
The start of my Diamond Era coincides with my new journey with this paper. As I wrote in my column last week, I have discovered...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippine theater gets funding support from &lsquo;Music, Movies, Magic&rsquo;

Philippine theater gets funding support from ‘Music, Movies, Magic’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Funding is the “greatest challenge” that the theater landscape is facing today, according to Philippine Philharmonic...
Entertainment
fbtw
The stars come out for 50th MMFF

The stars come out for 50th MMFF

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The official lineup for the 50th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival is now complete with the announcement of the final...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s advice to fellow artistas: Be careful of emotional terrorists

Heart Evangelista’s advice to fellow artistas: Be careful of emotional terrorists

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Heart Evangelista discussed head-on the “elephant in the room” during the presscon for her upcoming reality show...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook in talks to star in 'Dangerous Liaisons' historical adaptation

Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook in talks to star in 'Dangerous Liaisons' historical adaptation

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
K-drama superstars Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook are reportedly being considered to lead the historical remake of a Korean...
Entertainment
fbtw
TWICE, Megan Thee Stallion collaborate for 'Mamushi' remix

TWICE, Megan Thee Stallion collaborate for 'Mamushi' remix

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
K-pop girl group TWICE is among the featured artists on American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming album. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ryan Cayabyab reveals talent fee

Ryan Cayabyab reveals talent fee

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
At the recent press conference for the world premiere of Ballet Manila’s “Florante at Laura,” for which...
Entertainment
fbtw
G-Dragon to perform at MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 years

G-Dragon to perform at MAMA Awards 2024 after 9 years

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
The rapper and singer-songwriter is among the headliners at the last day day of the three-day show. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with