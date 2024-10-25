Exes Kyline Alcantara, Mavy Legaspi no show at endorsement event

MANILA, Philippines — Former love team partners Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi were a no-show in a fashion endorsement last week.

The "Nation's Girl Group" BINI was introduced as Penshoppe's new ambassadors at the event.

Brand endorsers Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi and Julia Barretto were present at the event.

Apart from Kyline and Mavy, also absent at the event were endorsers Marco Gumabao, Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte as listed in Penshoppe’s website.

During the launch, BINI said they are excited to represent the brand.

"Thank you so much Penshoppe family for having us tonight. Sobrang excited po namin. Actually na-traffic kami kanina pero at least we're here. Sobrang salamat po sa warm welcome," the group's leader, Jhoanna, said.

When asked how the shoot of their video was, Mikha said: "It was so fun."

"Everyone was welcoming. We didn't feel it was work. We're just playing around. It was fun. It didn't feel like work at all," Mikha added.

Last August, during her interview with Boy Abunda, Kyline opened up for the first time about Mavy.

“Well, in every relationship naman po that I have or had, whether it's professionally or friendly man or romantic, I always try to learn something from it, both the good and the bad experiences,” Kyline said.

“Right now, I think we should move on from that experience and I will treasure that moment po kasi siyempre it made me who I am today with all that happened. I feel grateful that I experienced that po,” she added.

Kyline and Mavy were introduced as part of Penshoppe's Club Pen, together with other love teams and real-life couples Ronnie and Loisa and Miguel Tanfelix and Ysabel Ortega, as seen in this video.

Philstar.com reached out to Penshoppe, which said that Kyline and Mavy's twin sister Cassy are still endorsers. Mavy was originally in the roster of Club Pen interviewees for the launch last week, together with Kyline. But at the event proper, Cassy came for the group interview instead of Mavy. The brand did not reply to Philstar.com's query why Kyline and Mavy were absent at the event.

