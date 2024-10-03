Action star Phillip Salvador files candidacy for senator

Action star Philip Salvador submits his certificates of candidacy for senator on Oct. 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Phillip Salvador has formally launched his bid for the Senate, throwing his hat into the political ring under the party chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Salvador on Thursday, October 3, filed his certificate of candidacy as one of three Senate bets endorsed by the Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipino (PDP).

Also part of the PDP's Senate slate are Sen. Bato dela Rosa and Sen. Bong Go, both of whom are gunning for a second term in the upper chamber. All three filed their COC together.

Salvador said his platform will focus on peace and order and reducing crime, as well as the rehabilitation of persons abusing substances.

The action star added he believes in the former president's approach to illegal drugs.

Salvador announced his plans to run for a Senate seat and accepted PDP's nomination in April. In his speech, Salvador acknowledged that he is not a lawyer, doctor or engineer and described himself as "a celebrity of PDP" ready to enter public service, according to a Politiko report.

The veteran action star is friends with PDP President Robin Padilla, who is one of several actor-turned-legislators in the 19th Congress.

Like Padilla, Salvador is a staunch Duterte supporter. In 2019, at the red carpet event for Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address, Salvador casually quipped to the president's critics: "Mamatay kayong lahat (You all should die)."