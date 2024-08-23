^

Entertainment

Rosanna Roces introduced as new character in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 23, 2024 | 4:20pm
Rosanna Roces introduced as new character in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'
Rosanna Roces as Divina in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'
Dreamscape Entertainment, 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo,' screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Another "tisay" joins the cast of the Coco Martin starrer "FPJ's Batang Quiapo." 

Former sexy actress Rosanna Roces once again works with Coco in the latter's Fernando Poe Jr.-inspired nightly action-drama show, "FPJ's Batang Quiapo." 

Rosanna, also known as Osang, plays Boss Divina. 

In a video, the actress said that her character and Tanggol (Coco) will help each other in the show. 

"Magkakaroon kami ng friendship, magkaka-tulungan kami sa isa't isa. Makakatulong 'yung character ko sa kanila, sila din sa akin. ... Abangan niyo po ako gabi-gabi para malaman niyo kung gaano ka-importante ang karakter ko sa buhay ni Tanggol," Roces shared in a video interview released by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment. 

Earlier this week, mestiza actress Barbie Imperial was introduced as Tisay in the show. 

It is not the first time for Rosanna to join Coco in his show. She also appeared in Coco's other FPJ show "Ang Probinsyano" in 2021. 

RELATED: Barbie Imperial cast as Coco Martin's new friend in 'Batang Quiapo'

vuukle comment

BATANG QUIAPO

COCO MARTIN

ROSANNA ROCES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

Mon Confiado will not withdraw cyber libel complaint vs content creator

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Award-winning actor Mon Confiado will not be withdrawing the cyberlibel complaint he filed against Jeff Jacinto or Ileia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelu de Leon fires back at critics of her birthday community pantry

Angelu de Leon fires back at critics of her birthday community pantry

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Pasig Councilor and actress Angelu de Leon fired back at social media users who criticized her for giving vegetables...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 sacked program manager accused of sexual harassment &mdash; Raffy Tulfo

TV5 sacked program manager accused of sexual harassment — Raffy Tulfo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Raffy Tulfo confirmed on Tuesday that TV5 fired one of its program managers after investigating the sexual harrassment complaint...
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos sizzles in bikini beach photos

Judy Ann Santos sizzles in bikini beach photos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos wowed her fans after her bikini photos trended on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Star-studded roster of nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards

Star-studded roster of nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The 2024 Awit Awards nominations are out.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Camille Prats and Suzi Entrata-Abrera are &lsquo;Mars forever&rsquo; direct line conversations

Camille Prats and Suzi Entrata-Abrera are ‘Mars forever’ direct line conversations

By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
If there’s such a thing as forever, then the friendship of Camille Prats and Suzi Entrata-Abrera can aptly be described...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shiela Valderrama Martinez revisits 30-year career highlights in &lsquo;Triple Threat&rsquo;

Shiela Valderrama Martinez revisits 30-year career highlights in ‘Triple Threat’

By Carlo Orosa | 17 hours ago
Shiela Valderrama Martinez is set to take center stage in the highly anticipated “Triple Threat” series at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Bautista recalls humble beginnings ahead of 21st anniversary concert

Mark Bautista recalls humble beginnings ahead of 21st anniversary concert

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
From his modest beginnings in Cagayan de Oro to placing runner-up to Sarah Geronimo in the TV singing competition “Star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila

Lea Salonga to bring 'Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between' show to Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Award-winning actress-singer Lea Salonga is taking her "Stage, Screen, and Everything in Between" concert to the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana hospitalized, gives update on health condition

Carla Abellana hospitalized, gives update on health condition

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Carla Abellana gave an update on her health condition after being hospitalized. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with