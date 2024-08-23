Rosanna Roces introduced as new character in 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo'

MANILA, Philippines — Another "tisay" joins the cast of the Coco Martin starrer "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Former sexy actress Rosanna Roces once again works with Coco in the latter's Fernando Poe Jr.-inspired nightly action-drama show, "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Rosanna, also known as Osang, plays Boss Divina.

In a video, the actress said that her character and Tanggol (Coco) will help each other in the show.

"Magkakaroon kami ng friendship, magkaka-tulungan kami sa isa't isa. Makakatulong 'yung character ko sa kanila, sila din sa akin. ... Abangan niyo po ako gabi-gabi para malaman niyo kung gaano ka-importante ang karakter ko sa buhay ni Tanggol," Roces shared in a video interview released by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

Earlier this week, mestiza actress Barbie Imperial was introduced as Tisay in the show.

It is not the first time for Rosanna to join Coco in his show. She also appeared in Coco's other FPJ show "Ang Probinsyano" in 2021.

RELATED: Barbie Imperial cast as Coco Martin's new friend in 'Batang Quiapo'