'Deadpool & Wolverine' review: Resurrecting Marvel's past

*This review contains mild spoilers*

MANILA, Philippines — Probably the summer blockbuster of the year, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is where Ryan Reynolds teams up with Hugh Jackman to give Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) a much-needed jolt.

After getting rejected from joining the Avengers, Reynolds' Wade Wilson has retired from being Deadpool and is living a personally dreary life — until the Time Variance Authority show up to reveal his new importance.

But when things go sideways, Wade ends up in a wasteland with a Wolverine he reluctantly picked up, and the heroes must find a way to save the universes they come from.

The future of "Deadpool" went into limbo following Disney's acquisition of Fox (the same can be said for other Marvel properties Fox owned), leaving many wondering if the "Merc with a Mouth" would ever make it to MCU.

Fox's remaining Marvel projects were disappointing and MCU after "Avengers: Endgame" only saw few major successes, so a lot rested on Reynolds' shoulders after Deadpool's return was confirmed with the support of Jackman back again as Wolverine.

Like its predecessors, "Deadpool & Wolverine" shouldn't be taken all that seriously; it's filled with jokes, gags, and so many cameos that it pokes fun at the entire concept of intellectual property being stretched or shoved away.

Reynolds and company clearly shelled out money for this, not just for the cameo appearances, but for a really fun soundtrack that includes the NSYNC, Goo Goo Dolls, Stray Kids, and Green Day.

Related: New 'Joker 2' trailer shows more Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga wreaking havoc

The movie also benefits from keeping its R-rating — a first in the MCU — because the gory, bloody action is top-notch, not shying away from how brutal yet awesome fight scenes can be when involving characters who basically recover from any wound.

The heart of the film, and yes there is a bit of it, comes from the two lead characters wanting to matter still in their respective realities, something that might have dwindled when we last saw them in "Deadpool 2" and "Logan."

Fans will surely enjoy what Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy have cooked up even by the end it only feels like a glorious mash-up of cameos (again, don't take the film seriously, just enjoy it).

Reynolds still nails Wade's humor and casualness, shoving fingers into Disney's face because he now can and the movie will still rake in millions, while Jackman shows a grizzled side of Wolverine everyone will still appreciate.

One hopes there's more to see of "The Crown" star Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, a formidable character in the comics, or even Emmy winner Matthew MacFadyen as Mr. Paradox.

As mentioned, there are cameos galore in this film, but without spoiling those that can be mentioned are Aaron Stanford as Pyro and Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but wait until you see who else Marvel managed to reel in.

The only mild spoiler this review will have is that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is a sort-of tribute to the Fox string of Marvel films — "X-Men," "Fantastic Four," etc. — which never got their fond farewells despite paving the way to what the MCU has become.

That at the very least will have fans tearing up seeing Marvel's past was, and what the future will be after Deadpool's latest maximum effort.

To quote both Deadpool and Wolverine, "Let's f****n go."

RELATED: Piolo Pascual plays disgruntled brother in 'Moro' movie