Sharon Cuneta, Sam Milby join Julia Montes in 'Saving Grace'

MANILA, Philippines — Megastar Sharon Cuneta's teleserye comeback will be alongside Julia Montes in "Saving Grace," the Philippine adaptation of the popular Japanese series "Mother."

Julia was confirmed to headline the Philippines' take on Asia's most exported scripted format, which has seen adaptations in Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, China, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Mongolia.

The original show stars Yasuko Matsuyuki as an elementary teacher who takes in one of her students who was being abused, leading to a national manhunt.

Joining Julia and Sharon in the cast of "Saving Grace" are Janice de Belen, Sam Milby, Jennica Garcia and Christian Bables.

Jennica will play the abusive mother of the titular child, while Christian plays the mother's lover. Sharon will play the adoptive mother of Julia's character, the latter finding an ally in Janice's character.

The chief operating officer of ABS-CBN, Cory Vidanes, previously noted this is the network's first time adapting a series from Nippon TV, which aired the original show.

"It's a beautiful story that really centers around the importance of family and motherhood and promises to be a very emotionally engaging and heartwarming series that will deeply resonate with the Filipino audience and the non-Filipino audiences worldwide," she added.

Sharon's last television appearance was for "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," which ended its seven-year run in 2022 and since then appeared in the film "Family of Two" with Alden Richards the following year.

"Saving Grace" will soon enter production and is aiming to come out in 2025. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel

