Han Hyo Joo, Shun Oguri, Jin Akanishi new romcom stills released

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 2, 2024 | 1:22pm
Netflix's 2025 romantic series stars (from left) Oguri Shun, Han Hyo-joo, Yuri Nakamura and Jin Akanishi.
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Two of Japan's popular leading men, Shun Oguri and Jin Akanishi, looked intriguingly handsome in the stills for their upcoming romance series with Korean superstar Han Hyo-joo. 

Netflix recently released the stills for the upcoming series based on the French film "Les Émotifs anonymes" (Romantics Anonymous). 

Hyo-joo is gifted chocolatier Hana Lee who conceals her identity from her co-workers at a chocolate shop. Hana fears social interactions. 

Shun similarly has his own phobia as he fears germs. This complicates his character, Sosuke Fujiwara, who is introduced as the son of the confectionary magnate and new representative for the chocolate shop where he encounters Hana. 

Jin is Sosuke's friend Hiro and owner of a bar whom Hana harbors secret feelings for. 

Apart from them, the series will also star Yuri Nakamura as psychologist Irene who helps both Sosuke and Hana with their condition. 

Hyo-joo has appeared in Japanese productions, including the 2009 Korean-Japanese film "Heaven's Postman," the 2014 film "Miracle: Devil Claus' Love and Magic" and the 2021 film "The Sun Does Not Move." 

Jin and Shun both starred on the popular live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name "Gokusen." Shun was cast on "Gokusen 1" while Jin was among the unruly class members of "Gokusen 2." 

"Yu Yu Hakusho" (Ghost Fighter) live-action director Sho Tsukikawa will direct the series. The upcoming series is in production and will be dropping on Netflix in 2025. 

